As Hollywood seems to be losing all of its talent and motivation to make entertaining movies, maybe it’s time to look across the pond. The Moor is a new British horror film that is releasing in the UK this summer. No word on when, or if, the movie would hit US theaters, but I am guessing it won’t. But, I can see this movie hitting streaming services such as BritBox or other platforms.

The Moor will be heading to UK Cinemas from 14th June and on Digital HD from 1st July. The Moor stars Sophia La Porta, David Edward-Robertson, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips as well as the late British acting legend, Bernard Hill. Here’s the synopsis and trailer for this new British horror movie.

Claire was just a child when her best friend was abducted and murdered. Twenty-five years later, the killer has served his time and is due to be released. Claire is approached by Bill, the dead boy’s father, who has a plan to keep the killer behind bars. With the help of psychic Eleanor, he takes them deep into the haunted moor, which he believes is his son’s final resting place. They find more than just the ghosts of dead children out there — something else, something dark and evil, stirs beneath their feet.

Chris Cronin’s feature-length directorial debut was widely praised following its World Premiere at Pigeon Shrine FrightFest, screening in the prestigious ‘First Blood’ strand. In Total Film’s FrightFest Awards 2023, the film was nominated for Best Director, Best Film and Won Best Scare.

Commenting on the film’s release, Director Chris Cronin said; “My aim with this story was to create an original horror film set in my home county of Yorkshire. Instead of delving into the fictional murders themselves, I focused on the aftermath and how something so terrible affects lives and relationships. What happens when so much grief and guilt are left unresolved? As a genre filmmaker I wanted to explore those important questions through tension and suspense. Genre lets us take a look at very human and painful situations and make them larger than life, forcing us to re-examine them. Thankfully, most of us don’t know what it’s like to experience a tragedy as great as Bill and Claire’s, but through the medium of horror we can elevate how awful it would be, making the audience really feel it.”

