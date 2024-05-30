New on Netflix May 31 to June 6: “Sweet Tooth” returns for third and final season

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix May 31 to June 6th list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix May 31 to June 6th list which is headlined by the third — and final — season of Sweet Tooth, the postapocalyptic series about a part human/part deer boy.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in June. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Braid, Anniversary Edition: Bend time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of an indie classic, featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary.

Katana Zero: Kill your enemies or face instant death. Slow down time as you slash and dash through a dystopian city to unravel past secrets in this retro adventure.

Paper Trail: Solve puzzles and explore cozy places around a foldable paper world in this enchanting game about growing up. Long-lost secrets and other wonders await.

Sonic Mania Plus: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week on the Netflix May 24 to 30th list, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge. Supacell (NETFLIX SERIES): When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it’s down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.

When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it’s down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves. The Whirlwind (NETFLIX SERIES): A whirlwind clash ensues when a deputy prime minister of economy stands against the prime minister who aims to uproot the corrupt powers that be.

And now for the Netflix May 31 to June 6th list:

May 31

A Part of You (SE) (NETFLIX FILM): A teenager struggles to pick up the pieces of her shattered world in this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind.

A teenager struggles to pick up the pieces of her shattered world in this emotional and bittersweet coming-of-age drama about those who are left behind. Chola Chabuca

How to Ruin Love: The Proposal (NETFLIX SERIES): Suspecting infidelity, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back.

Suspecting infidelity, love-cynic Zoleka follows her boyfriend to Cape Town, only to ruin her own surprise proposal. Now, she must win him back. Raising Voices (NETFLIX SERIES): When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships.

When a 17-year-old reports a sexual assault at her high school, an investigation upends her life and tests her relationships. Tòkunbọ̀ (NETFLIX FILM): Tokunbo, an ex-car smuggler, is on a dangerous mission to save his family by delivering a government official’s daughter to her captors.

Of course, being a new month, quite a few new titles are landing on the first of the month on the New on Netflix May 31 to June 6th list:

June 1

917 🇺🇸

30 for 30: Once Brothers 🇺🇸

A Million Ways to Die in the West 🇺🇸

Ali 🇺🇸

American Pie 🇨🇦

American Pie 2 🇨🇦

American Reunion 🇨🇦

Baby Boy 🇺🇸

Big Fat Liar 🇺🇸

The Breakfast Club 🇺🇸

Burn After Reading 🇺🇸

The Conjuring 🇺🇸

The Conjuring 2 🇺🇸

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 🇺🇸

The Devil’s Own 🇺🇸

Divergent 🇺🇸

The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1 🇺🇸

The Divergent Series: Insurgent 🇺🇸

Dune (1984) 🇺🇸

Heartland: Season 16 🇺🇸

Home 🇺🇸

The Intern 🇨🇦

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 🇨🇦

Kicking & Screaming 🇺🇸

La La Land 🇺🇸

Land of the Lost 🇺🇸

The Lego Movie 🇺🇸

National Security 🇺🇸

On the Basis of Sex 🇺🇸

Pokémon Detective Pikachu 🇺🇸

S.W.A.T. 🇺🇸

Simon 🇺🇸

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation 🇺🇸

Tangerine 🇺🇸

The To Do List 🇨🇦

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): After his mother’s new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he’s never met.

After his mother’s new boyfriend moves in, Waldek embarks on a daring journey through the Tatra mountains to find the father he’s never met. Truth or Dare 🇨🇦

Two Can Play That Game 🇺🇸

June 3

30 for 30: Lance 🇺🇸

30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry 🇺🇸

30 for 30: The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius 🇺🇸

Little Baby Bum: Music Time: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan and Bari are learning more than ever before!

Class is back in session at the magical Music Time preschool, where friends Mia, Max, Maple, Ahan and Bari are learning more than ever before! How I Met Your Mother: Seasons 1-9 🇺🇸

June 4

Django Unchained 🇨🇦

Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): Brooklyn are you ready?! Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix.

Brooklyn are you ready?! Jo Koy returns to Netflix in typical style, sharing his unfiltered opinions on social media, aging and moving into a new phase of his life; his zaddy phase. Filmed at the historic King’s Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn premiere globally on June 4th, 2024 only on Netflix. Mean Girls 🇨🇦

The Price of Nonna’s Inheritance (NETFLIX FILM): When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance.

When a grandmother falls for a cheeky suitor with dubious intentions, her family devises a secret plan to protect her life — and their inheritance. The Queen 🇨🇦

June 5

Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This gripping docuseries examines Adolf Hitler and the Nazis’ rise, rule and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials.

This gripping docuseries examines Adolf Hitler and the Nazis’ rise, rule and reckoning from pre-WWII to the Holocaust to the Nuremberg trials. How to Rob a Bank (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): It’s 1990s Seattle and the world’s best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.

It’s 1990s Seattle and the world’s best bank robber has it all: looks, charm, a sprawling treehouse hideout, and an uncanny ability to disappear using Hollywood-style makeup. But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist. Under Paris (NETFLIX FILM): Sophia, a brilliant scientist, comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river.

June 6

And there you have the New on Netflix May 31 to June 6th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What will you be watching on the Netflix May 31 to June 6th list this week? Will you be checking out the final season of Sweet Tooth or catching up on your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.