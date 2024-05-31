AI and LLM are here and here to stay. Every major brand is incorporating some form of AI or LLM into their products, including Samsung. Galaxy AI came to the Galaxy phone and now you can find it on your Galaxy Watch. Here’s what the press release had to say about it.

Earlier this year, Samsung established the era of mobile AI with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series and committed to introducing Galaxy AI on a wider range of devices. True to this promise, Samsung is now bringing Galaxy AI to the Galaxy Watch, enhancing its popular health features. By combining powerful on-device AI with the extensive Samsung Health app, Samsung is on the path to building a more personalized and secure health experience.

Advanced intelligence for more holistic insights and motivation

Samsung has been on a mission to deliver an advanced health and wellness experience, starting by utilizing meaningful and actionable insights to help you gain a better understanding of your health patterns. Now, by combining Galaxy AI with Samsung Health, new health features will provide more comprehensive health insights, along with motivational encouragement to help you improve your daily wellness.

With Energy Score, you can receive a better understanding of your daily condition through a combined analysis of personal health metrics, including average sleep time, sleep time consistency, bed/wake time consistency, sleep timing, previous day activity, sleeping heart rate, and heart rate variability — helping you take on your day. Plus, Wellness Tips help you reach your personal health goals by offering insights, motivational tips, and guidance based on your specific goal.

Greater precision and accuracy

Accurate and comprehensive heath metrics are foundational to intelligent health experiences. Enhanced health algorithms and advanced tracking tools will provide more holistic, personalized, and actionable insights when combined with AI. Since good health starts with a good night’s rest, Samsung is enhancing its sleep AI algorithm to provide additional in-depth sleep insights.

Newly added sleep indicators for Sleep Insights offer a more detailed analysis of your sleep quality, so you can better understand your sleep patterns and build better habits. These added metrics include movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate during sleep, in addition to previously supported metrics like snoring hours, blood oxygen level, and sleep cycle.

All-new fitness features offer intelligent and effortless physical capacity measurements for more tailored training. In addition to the five running intensity levels of the Personalized Health Rate Zone, new detailed Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone metrics support efficient running while also quickly analyzing performance. Plus, cyclists can easily calculate Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics in just 10 minutes and train like a pro by using a personalized power index based on AI data analysis to maximize performance.

Fitness tracking tools also help you track workouts and progress with greater convenience. With the new Workout Routine, combine various exercises for a personalized workout and seamlessly transition to the next exercise without stopping. Stay motivated and track your progress when running or cycling using Race, which compares current and past performance on the same routes.

“By expanding the power of Galaxy AI across our ecosystem, we’re looking to open up all new possibilities with optimized and connected experiences that offer users greater personalization and intelligence,” said Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics. “The introduction of Galaxy AI to the Galaxy Watch is just the beginning of this process and we’re excited to showcase even more integrations across our Galaxy portfolio very soon.

”These new features will be available on the next Galaxy Watch line-up via One UI 6 Watch, available later this year. A limited number of Galaxy Watch users will have early access to the beta program starting in June. This is only a small taste of what Samsung has in store for users.

