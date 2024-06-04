Samsung has announced the pre-order availability of the 2024 Odyssey OLED gaming monitor, Smart Monitor and ViewFinity monitor lineups so consumers will be able to compare and pick the best monitor for them. You can also get up to $300 Samsung credit when you purchase one of the new monitors. Plus, gain 10 entries into sweepstakes for the chance to win a $5,000 Samsung credit.

These new and updated models bring industry-leading features to gamers, creators, students, and hybrid workers, here are the details Samsung shared with us about these new monitors.

The Odyssey lineup brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies. Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model) is the first flat 32” Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Gameplay will always be ultra-smooth thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time. Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model) is a 27” QHD (2560 × 1440) resolution monitor, supporting a 16:9 aspect ratio. Keep up with the fastest moving gameplay with its 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GtG response time. Both monitors deliver unmatched OLED picture quality thanks to the OLED Glare Free technology that preserves color accuracy and reduces reflections while maintaining image sharpness to ensure an immersive viewing experience, even in daylight.

brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies. The Smart Monitor lineup is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard. M8 (M80D model) introduces new features powered by AI with the NQM AI processor, taking entertainment experiences to the next level. The upgraded 32” 4K UHD Smart Monitor has AI upscaling, which brings lower resolution content up to nearly 4K. M7 (M70D model) is available in 32” and 43” with 4K UHD resolution, a brightness of 300 nits and a 4ms GtG response time. M5 (M50D model) comes in 27” and 32”, with FHD (1920 × 1080) resolution, a brightness of 250 nits and a GtG response time of 4ms. New to the entire line of Smart Monitors is a Workout Tracker, which pairs with a Galaxy Watch to enable real-time health data on the screen, even while streaming content.

is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard. The ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation. ViewFinity S8 (S80UD and S80D models) and ViewFinity S7 (S70D model) offers 27” and 32” screen options, with 4K UHD resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz and a brightness of 350 nits. The S80UD model includes a new KVM switch for easy connection and switching between two different input devices, plus a USB-C port to charge devices with up to 90W of power. ViewFinity S6 (S60UD and S60D models) are available in 24”, 27” and 32” options, with QHD (2560 × 1440) resolution and includes a USB hub and height-adjustable stand. The S60UD model also includes a built-in KVM switch and a USB-C port (up to 90W charging).

boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

Find out more on Samsung’s website and pre-order on the companies website below.

