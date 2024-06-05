Lexar has announced the introduction of the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD to its portable SSD family of products. The company has been making storage solutions for years and makes some of the best portable drives and SD cards on the planet.

Built for speed and designed for durability, the ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is perfect for professional photographers, videographers, content creators, and gamers. It delivers stunning speeds of 2000MB/s max read/write and the drive’s clever design also keeps temperatures low even at top speeds, so performance is never sacrificed. Though you should know that your hardware dictates the speeds you will experience, not all hardware supports the speeds of this drive.

Built for travel, the drive features a dust- and water-defying IP66 rating and a rugged construction that withstands drops up to 3 meters.

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD also offers extensive compatibility – including PC, Mac, Tablet, iPad, Android, iPhone 15 Series, Xbox X|S, PS4, and PS5. It includes Lexar® DataShield, a 256-bit AES encryption advanced security solution to help keep files secure, and includes both USB Type-C and USB Type-A cables for convenience.

“The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is the perfect rugged drive to withstand the harsh elements when on the go or everyday hazards at home,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. “It delivers exceptional durability combined with the accelerated performance and superior reliability that Lexar customers expect.”

The ARMOR 700 Portable SSD is compatible with PC, Mac, Android, iPhone 15 series, gaming consoles, and more. It is available in 2TB for an MSRP of $254.99 and 1TB for an MSRP of $149.99. In addition to these capacities, a 4TB version will be available in Q3 2024.

