Love them or hate them. Samsung is one of the most popular and biggest TV makers on the planet and now they’ve announced more sizes for its MICRO LED TV lineup. These TVs are out of my reach and I can’t even get one to review for myself, LOL. But I digress.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Samsung announced new size additions to its MICRO LED portfolio, which now includes 89-inch (MS1B), 101-inch (MS1B) and 114-inch (MS1C) class options, starting at $109,999. MICRO LED delivers the most advanced display technology from Samsung, offering infinite depth, unimaginable color, and breathtaking brightness – all in a bold, yet minimalistic design that provides the ultimate statement piece for any luxury home. These three new sizes provide endless options for adding a MICRO LED in your home or office.

Key Features:

Microscopic LEDs radiating over 8 million points of light , enabling the display to showcase movies, shows, and sports in breathtaking color, contrast, and brightness.

, enabling the display to showcase movies, shows, and sports in breathtaking color, contrast, and brightness. An advanced MICRO AI processor uses AI to upscale your picture into stunning 4K resolution

uses AI to upscale your picture into resolution MICRO Color technology brings each shade across the color spectrum to life with ultra-realistic texture and dimension, in nearly infinite shades of color

brings each shade across the color spectrum to life with ultra-realistic texture and dimension, in nearly infinite shades of color Unique and sleek Monolith Design offers a slim, bezel-less design , that’s engineered to fit perfectly against the wall

offers a , that’s engineered to fit The 3D Arena Sound , built-in Dolby Atmos™ and Object Tracking Sound Pro provides immersive sound flows from all sides, while Active Voice Amplifier Pro utilizes AI to analyze and separate dialogue from the background noise

, built-in and provides immersive sound flows from all sides, while utilizes AI to analyze and separate dialogue from the background noise 4Vue lets you watch four screens at once, perfect for enjoying multiple games at once, while Samsung Art Store lets you display your favorite collections from world-renowned galleries when in Art Mode.

The MICRO LED lineup delivers added features — like the ability to upscale every moment with AI. Unique features you can only get from Samsung, like enjoying endless content with Samsung Gaming Hub or Samsung TV Plus. Use your MICRO LED as your home hub, experience sustainability-forward packaging and accessible products, or know that your personal data is protected by Samsung Knox.

