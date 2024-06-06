New on Netflix June 7-13: Glen Powell is a “Hit Man”

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix June 7 to 13th list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix Netflix June 7 to 13th list which is headlined by Glen Powell and Adria Arjona in the true-story inspired noir comedy Hit Man.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in June. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Braid, Anniversary Edition: Bend time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of an indie classic, featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary.

Katana Zero: Kill your enemies or face instant death. Slow down time as you slash and dash through a dystopian city to unravel past secrets in this retro adventure.

Paper Trail: Solve puzzles and explore cozy places around a foldable paper world in this enchanting game about growing up. Long-lost secrets and other wonders await.

Sonic Mania Plus: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week in the Netflix June 7 to 13th list, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

Supacell (NETFLIX SERIES): When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it's down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.

And now for the Netflix Netflix June 7 to 13th list:

June 7

Hierarchy (NETFLIX SERIES): The top 0.01% of students control law and order at Jooshin High School, but a secretive transfer student chips a crack in their indomitable world.

Hit Man (NETFLIX FILM): Sparks fly between a fake hit man (Glen Powell) and his potential client (Adria Arjona) in Richard Linklater's noir comedy inspired by a wild true story.

Perfect Match: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Netflix reality show alumni look for lasting love and test their connections in a dating competition — but only one pair will be named the perfect match.

June 10

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6 🇨🇦

June 11

Keith Robinson: Different Strokes (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): From trying to order Popeyes after his stroke to popping Viagra on a plane, revered comedian Keith Robinson gets real in this hilarious stand-up special.

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 2 (GB) (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The 110th edition of the Tour de France is more eventful than ever as teams change, favorites falter and challengers abound in an electrifying 2023 race.

June 12

June 13

Bridgerton: Season 3 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): As a new crop of debutantes yearns to become the brightest of the ball, a wallflower with a double life finds her light amid secrets and surprises.

Doctor Climax (NETFLIX SERIES): In 1970s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly starts a mass sexual awakening after becoming Doctor Climax, a taboo-defying newspaper columnist.

In 1970s Thailand, a dermatologist unexpectedly starts a mass sexual awakening after becoming Doctor Climax, a taboo-defying newspaper columnist. Holly Hobby: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix Netflix June 7 to 13th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What will you be watching on the Netflix Netflix June 7 to 13th list this week? Will you be checking out Glen Powell in Hit Man or catching up on your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.