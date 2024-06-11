TCL 50 XE 5G arrives at Verizon Prepaid

Earlier this year, TCL announced a slew of new smartphones, now we know why. The company has been spreading these new devices across different carriers, and the TCL 50 XE 5G is going to Verizon Prepaid.

This new TCL smartphone is designed for budget minded users who prefer to use prepaid services. Here’s the rundown of what you can expect from this budget phone.

REFRESHING BRILLIANT VISUALS: The TCL 50 XE 5G, powered by NXTVISION Technology, has a brilliant 6.56” HD+ display. Color, contrast, and clarity are optimized in real-time for a portable theater-level visual experience. When combined with a refresh rate of 90Hz for an immersive viewing experience and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz for smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and improved screen responsiveness, your favorite shows and video games will be elevated.

STRONG 5G PERFORMANCE: The TCL 50 XE 5G, powered with a MediaTek Octa-core 5G processor, provides powerful high-speed 5G performance to download apps and stream seamlessly. Experience enhanced performance and multitasking thanks to the Octa-core processor, and 4GB of RAM. The expandable 128GB of internal storage1 lets you keep files, save memories and movies, plus download all your favorite apps.

DETAILED MEMORIES: The 50MP main camera captures beautiful photos, whether you’re using it for work or for play. Use the 2MP depth camera to enable striking portraits and showcase details of the world with the 5MP ultra-wide camera. The 8MP front camera takes perfect selfies with friends and allows you to join in video calls so that you can stay connected, regardless of where you are.

POWER THAT LASTS: The powerful, 5010mAh battery in the 50 XE 5G is designed to last all day2. Battery life can be monitored with the TCL Smart Manager and extended with the assistance of Battery Saver mode. The Ultra-Slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry throughout your day.

SECURE AND ACCESSIBLE: Face Unlock and the side-mounted fingerprint sensor will keep personal data and files safe from unauthorized access. Increase your productivity with the 50 XE 5G by multitasking between watching a video and answering that important call.

