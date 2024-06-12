HTC isn’t a brand name most people mention anymore. The company was one of the major players in the mobile business not so many years back. But they fell on hard times and their smartphones fizzled out. They continued to make the odd duck here and there, but now, they are back with (what seems to be) a big announcement with the HTC U24 Pro.

While the company has been busy making the HTC 5G Hub, the Blockchain phone, and Reign Core portable 5G private network. This is the first real step back into the consumer mobile space and so far, it looks very intriguing. Here’s what we know from the company’s 𝕏 account. This phone doesn’t look to be available in the United States, so you will need to visit the EU site for more info.

Meet the all-new one-of-a-kind smartphone experience – the HTC U24 pro.

Discover comfort’s new look with an elegant and lightweight ergonomic design, complete with a fingerprint and impact resistant glass touchscreen that curves seamlessly into the edges of the device.

Make every memory a masterpiece with 4 specialized cameras with 2x optical zoom, OIS, AI photo enhancement and 4K video recording. Enjoy gaming and entertainment with an updated processor, a stunning 6.8″ OLED display, and a long-lasting battery life.

HTC U24 pro even has AR and VR compatibility. Redefine your digital presence with the new camera app + VIVERSE— your gateway to immersive experiences.

Display: 6.8 in., 20:9, FHD+, OLED, 120 Hz

Main camera: 50 MP with EIS, 4K OIS video recording

Telephoto camera: 50 MP

Wide-angle + depth camera: 8 MP

Front camera: 50 MP

OS: Android 14 7

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform

Memory: 12 GB DDR5 RAM

Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 ROM, expandable with microSD card

Battery: 4,600 mAh, 60 W charging, 15 W wireless charging, 5 W reverse wireless charging

Protection: Gorilla® Glass, IP67 rated

Inputs: 3.5 mm audio jack, USB-C port

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC

€564.00

For full specs and far more information, be sure to visit the company’s website below.

