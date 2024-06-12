TCL’s barrage of mobile devices is like missiles raining down on your wallet. The TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablet was announced earlier this year and now you can get it at Verizon.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

82% of Americans (more than 212 million adults) plan to travel this summer, and your ultimate, glare-free travel companion – perfect for planes, trains, and automobiles – has landed at Verizon Wireless: the TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G tablet. Here’s what the rest of the press release had to say about this new tablet.

The TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G provides a glare-free, eye-care blue light-reduction display that allows you to comfortably watch material on its spacious 10-inch screen while maintaining the integrity of the original colors.

This tablet allows you to carry all your essentials in a single device. Whether you’re comfortably reading the next bestseller or quickly sketching out your thoughts on the paper-like display, this tablet ensures you don’t let the next idea slip away.

With dual speakers, it delivers an immersive entertainment experience wherever you are. Capture beautiful photos and videos with the 8MP rear camera and 8MP front lens, and enjoy enhanced performance and multitasking with the 2.2GHz Octa-core processor and 6GB RAM. With expandable 1TB storage, facial recognition for secure access, and a powerful 6000mAh battery, the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is ready for your next adventure.

Whether you are in the window seat, chilling by the pool, camping or people watching at an outdoor café, the TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G is the go-to device for travelers of all ages, providing glare-free entertainment and power-packed performance:

Browse, read, and stream without glare from the TAB 10 NXTPAPER’s 10” Nano-etched display featuring adaptive brightness to automatically adjust display brightness and color tone to provide a comfortable viewing experience

Protect your eyes with built-in reading mode, providing a paper-like experience

Stream your favorite movies without compromise on the dazzling LCD screen

Power through hours of work or entertainment, knowing the battery is packed for fun, regardless of where your summer takes you

Connect with friends and family via email, social media and messages with the TAB 10 NXTPAPER’s fast 5G connection exclusively from Verizon Wireless

Multitask with ease using Android 14, split screen view, and the tablet’s 2.2GHz Octa-core processor and 6GB RAM for ultimate entertainment and productivity in one

The TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G will be available from Verizon for $6.66 a month for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR, $239.99 retail). Link below.

