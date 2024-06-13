Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski dropped a bombshell on 𝕏 this morning by revealing a video where former Google VP of Search, Marissa Mayer, seemingly admits Google puts its products in the top Search spots. Google has stated that it does not show its products special treatment in Search, but if the video below is to be trusted, Mayer disagrees.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

You can hear Marissa Mayer in the video say that, Google “does most of the work” so why shouldn’t they be in the top spots? Rumble is in the process of crafting a lawsuit against Google and they intend to use this video as part of that lawsuit.

For now, this is all we have, and this video of Marissa Mayer could be an important part of the suit against Google. If Rumble can prove antitrust, this is a big story.

What do you think of what Marissa Mayer said? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.