New on Netflix June 14-20: Go behind the scenes with the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix June 14 to 20th list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix 14 to 20th list which is headlined by a behind-the-scenes look at AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders through the 2023-24 NFL season.

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in June. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Braid, Anniversary Edition: Bend time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of an indie classic, featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary.

Katana Zero: Kill your enemies or face instant death. Slow down time as you slash and dash through a dystopian city to unravel past secrets in this retro adventure.

Paper Trail: Solve puzzles and explore cozy places around a foldable paper world in this enchanting game about growing up. Long-lost secrets and other wonders await.

Sonic Mania Plus: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week in the Netflix June 14 to 20th list, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

Supacell (NETFLIX SERIES): When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it's down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.

The Whirlwind (NETFLIX SERIES): A whirlwind clash ensues when a deputy prime minister of economy stands against the prime minister who aims to uproot the corrupt powers that be.

And now for the Netflix June 14 to 20th list:

June 14

Forged in Fire: Season 9 🇺🇸

Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams (NETFLIX SERIES): Tales of supernatural sci-fi phenomena unfold in this collection of seven mind-bending stories imagined by writer-director Joko Anwar.

Ultraman: Rising (NETFLIX FAMILY): A star athlete reluctantly returns home to take over his father's duties as Ultraman, shielding Tokyo from giant monsters as he becomes a legendary hero.

June 15

Cold Case Files : Season 3 🇺🇸

End of Watch 🇨🇦

Fatal Attraction 🇨🇦

Miss Night and Day (NETFLIX SERIES): A woman who magically switches between her 20s and 50s lands an internship at the Prosecution Service, caught between two generations and a tough boss.

Taken 🇨🇦

June 16

The Bourne Identity 🇨🇦

The Bourne Supremacy 🇨🇦

The Bourne Ultimatum 🇨🇦

The Bourne Legacy 🇨🇦

Jason Bourne 🇨🇦

June 17

30 for 30: June 17th, 1994 🇺🇸

Carol 🇺🇸

June 18

Agents of Mystery (NETFLIX SERIES): Six “agents of mystery” with excellent chemistry probe into bizarre incidents that cannot be explained by science in creative and unique ways.

Fifty Shades of Grey 🇺🇸

Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): They’re changing the world — one joke at a time. Explore the history, evolution and impact of LGBTQ+ comedians in this funny, heartfelt documentary featuring Lily Tomlin, Wanda Sykes, Suzy Eddie Izzard, Rosie O’Donnell, Scott Thompson, Margaret Cho and many more.

June 19

Black Barbie (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Discover the untold story of the first Black Barbie and the pivotal role three trailblazing women at Mattel had in creating a doll who looked like them.

Dexter: Seasons 1-8 🇺🇸

Inheritance (NETFLIX FILM): When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family’s quest to secure a portion of his wealth.

When their rich uncle passes, his mansion of intricate puzzles becomes the backdrop for his estranged family’s quest to secure a portion of his wealth. Kleks Academy (NETFLIX FAMILY): To find her missing father, a seemingly ordinary girl accepts an invitation to attend a magical academy run by an eccentric teacher named Mr. Kleks.

The Lego Batman Movie 🇺🇸

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

Paddington 🇨🇦

June 20

The Accidental Twins (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary.

Two sets of identical twins switched at birth in Colombia explore their complex history and new identities in this captivating documentary. AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (NETFLIX SERIES): This series follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad from start to finish — kicking off at auditions and training camp and continuing all the way through the NFL season. From Emmy Award-winning director Greg Whiteley and the team behind Cheer and Last Chance U, the seven-episode series will give viewers unfiltered access into this iconic team and franchise. Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms – revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it’s a dream to make the team – but that’s only just the beginning.

Oculus 🇨🇦

And there you have the New on Netflix 14 to 20th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

