Here’s something I wasn’t expecting to see in my feeds. HMD Global, the company behind the Nokia-branded smartphones, could reintroduce the famous Lumia series smartphones. And this news comes not too long after an updated, more modern Nokia 3310 feature phone that was released a couple of weeks ago.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Reportedly, the Lumia replica, codename Skyline, will have the classic Lumia design with some midrange to high-end specs and features. The phone could come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform, 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM. Just based on those three specs right there, it’s entering the high-end smartphone territory. Sure, it comes with a midrange chip, but wait, there’s more. Skyline will feature a triple camera setup on the rear with the main lens being 108MP, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro or depth lens. As for the front-facing camera, you’re looking at 32MP.

Classic Lumia design and color.

Continuing with the rumors, the resolution could be FHD+ with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, which is normal these days in smartphones. It’ll also feature a massive, 4900mAh battery and support for 33W wired charging. Expect support for Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The Lumia replica should run Android 14 out of the box and come in four different color waves: blue, green, pink, and yellow. Lastly, the price of the phone should be anywhere between 522 and 539 euros or $565 to $583. Unfortunately, with this all being rumors and no official release date or availability, all we can do is wait and see what HMD Global comes out with.

I don’t know about you, but I enjoyed the Lumia series smartphones. I used to have the Lumia 925 (T-Mobile version) and used it constantly. Sure, it had Windows Mobile on it with a “bottom of the barrel” app store, but it was still a great phone. If HMD Global does intend to revive the Lumia series smartphones, do you intend to pick on up? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.