Home security cameras have gotten increasingly better and more affordable over the past few years. Now, Reolink has announced the new Argus 4 Pro which they say is the world’s first day and night color vision home security camera.

The company claims that the Reolink Argus 4 Pro sets a new standard in the industry with 180-degree blind spot-free images and all-day color vision in 4K UHD resolution. Here’s what the press release had to say about this new smart home security camera with what looks to be some impressive features.

Engineered with proprietary cutting-edge technology and user-centric features, the Argus 4 Pro redefines home and business surveillance with its unmatched combination of 4K UHD 180° blind spot-free view and all-day color vision. The new Argus 4 Pro gives users extra peace of mind with a single wide panoramic view in vivid color that they can access remotely to keep an eye on their properties anytime, anywhere.

Key Features

4K UHD 180° blind spot-free View

All-day Color Vision

30% More Battery Life

Wi-Fi 6 Ready, Smooth 4K Streaming

Easy Installation Everywhere

Enhanced Smart Detection with Accurate Alerts

Diverse Local Storage (with support of 128GB SD card and Reolink Home Hub)

Remote Access Anytime Anywhere

24-Hour Battery in Just 10 Mins of Charge

The Argus 4 Pro sets a new standard with its dual 4mm lenses, achieving an expansive 180° ultra-wide-angle view in 4K UHD resolution. This Reolink innovation surpasses the industry norm by concentrating pixels more densely, ensuring the finest image clarity. Argus 4 Pro seamlessly integrates dual lenses to not only deliver a blind spot-free view but also to enhance detailed image capture, overcoming significant image distortion challenges associated with Dual-Image Stitching Technology. The advanced algorithms developed for the Argus 4 Pro minimize distortion and cover every possible unseen area, ensuring a seamless and clear panoramic view.

Reolink’s industry-leading ColorX technology ensures the camera catches the light as much as possible. In low light conditions, the Argus 4 Pro can shoot full-color images with no need for infrared lights or spotlights, delivering nighttime images as bright and vivid as the daytime ones. The Argus 4 Pro transcends the limitations of traditional IR night cameras and results in saving 2W/h power consumption when the camera is in night vision mode. The embedded Reolink ColorX technology contributes to a 30% more battery life compared with other IR 4K UHD resolution cameras at a night condition*.

The Argus 4 Pro sets the pace with its incorporation of Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 technology, marking it as the first-ever battery-powered home security camera with the most smooth 4K streaming experience. This innovation leaps forward in wireless connection, ensuring that even amidst numerous devices, the camera data transfers with lightning speed, enabling real-time previews and swift recording downloads that are both smooth and highly detailed.

Privacy is paramount at Reolink, with robust security measures in place to safeguard users’ personal data. Reolink’s commitment to privacy means providing end-to-end encryption, customizable privacy settings, and diverse data storage options—all without any subscription fees. Hit the links below to purchase one, $219.99.

