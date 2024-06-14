Lamborghini fan? Check out this limited edition LIAN LI ATX computer case

If you’re a Lamborghini fan looking to upgrade your gaming or computer desktop, LIAN LI has a limited edition ATX computer case for you!

Inspired by the “very essence” of Automobili Lamborghini, the LIAN LI O11D EVO RGB PC case is crafted from steel with tempered glass and authentic carbon fiber accents. The familiar automaker’s logo adorns the front chrome mirror finished glass panel. It is also equipped with an ultra high-resolution 5-inch display that displays the CPU and GPU performance data in real-time. The display mirrors the look of — and alludes to the performance of — the Lamborghini supercar dashboard for even more tie in with the automaker.

“As we introduce the LIAN LI O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition PC case, it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment towards innovation and excellence. This partnership is not just about the collaboration with an iconic name, but also about redefining the boundaries of PC craftsmanship.” Jameson Chen, CEO of LIAN LI

Mostly black in colour, the case features Giallo Orion yellow colour accents, with the RGB light strips pre-set to it further infusing the case “with the competitive spirit essential for the most exhilarating adventures.”

Specifications of this slick PC RGB ATX computer case collaboration from LIAN LI and the famed automaker include:

MODEL O11DERGBL CASE TYPE Tower Chassis COLOR Black DIMENSIONS (D）478mm × （W）290mm ×（H）471mm MATERIAL Steel/4.0mm tempered glass/Carbon Fiber MOTHERBOARD SUPPORT E-ATX (Under 280mm)/ATX /M-ATX/MINI-ITX EXPANSION SLOT 7 STORAGE Side Fan Bracket: 2 × 3.5″ HDD or 4 × 2.5″ SSD

Behind MB Tray: 2 × 2.5″ SSD

Hard Drive Cage：2 × 3.5″ HDD or 2.5″ SSD RADIATOR SUPPORT Top: 240mm × 1 or 360mm × 1 or 420mm × 1

Side: 240mm × 1 or 280mm × 1 or 360mm × 1

Bottom: 240mm × 1 or 280mm × 1 or 360mm × 1 FAN SUPPORT Top: 120mm × 3 or 140mm × 3

Side: 120mm × 3 or 140mm × 3

Bottom: 120mm × 3 or 140mm × 3 GPU LENGTH CLEARANCE 455.7mm（Max） CPU COOLER HEIGHT CLEARANCE 167mm（MAX） PSU SUPPORT ATX (Under 220mm) I/O PORTS 2x USB 3.0

1x USB 3.1 TYPE-C

1x Audio

1x Colour Button

1x Mode Button

1x Brightness Button

1x Reset Button

1x Power Button DUST FILTER 1x Bottom LCD DISPLAY 5” LCD Screen

Dimension 125mm × 85mm

Resolution 800px × 480px WARRANTY 1 year

This limited edition ATX RGB PC case from LIAN LI is available from Newegg for $299.99, which may seem pricey but it is a pretty sleek looking tower that is sure to turn heads on your gaming desk. You’ll have to act fast as the case is limited to 6498 units worldwide! Each case is individually numbered, representing authenticity for a truly unique piece of innovative excellence.

