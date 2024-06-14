Lamborghini fan? Check out this limited edition LIAN LI ATX computer case

|
,

If you’re a Lamborghini fan looking to upgrade your gaming or computer desktop, LIAN LI has a limited edition ATX computer case for you!

Inspired by the “very essence” of Automobili Lamborghini, the LIAN LI O11D EVO RGB PC case is crafted from steel with tempered glass and authentic carbon fiber accents. The familiar automaker’s logo adorns the front chrome mirror finished glass panel. It is also equipped with an ultra high-resolution 5-inch display that displays the CPU and GPU performance data in real-time. The display mirrors the look of — and alludes to the performance of — the Lamborghini supercar dashboard for even more tie in with the automaker.

“As we introduce the LIAN LI O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition PC case, it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment towards innovation and excellence. This partnership is not just about the collaboration with an iconic name, but also about redefining the boundaries of PC craftsmanship.”

Jameson Chen, CEO of LIAN LI

Mostly black in colour, the case features Giallo Orion yellow colour accents, with the RGB light strips pre-set to it further infusing the case “with the competitive spirit essential for the most exhilarating adventures.”

The front and inside of the LIAN LI O11D EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition PC case
Specifications of this slick PC RGB ATX computer case collaboration from LIAN LI and the famed automaker include:

MODELO11DERGBL
CASE TYPETower Chassis
COLORBlack
DIMENSIONS(D）478mm × （W）290mm ×（H）471mm
MATERIALSteel/4.0mm tempered glass/Carbon Fiber
MOTHERBOARD SUPPORTE-ATX (Under 280mm)/ATX /M-ATX/MINI-ITX
EXPANSION SLOT7
STORAGESide Fan Bracket: 2 × 3.5″ HDD or 4 × 2.5″ SSD
Behind MB Tray: 2 × 2.5″ SSD
Hard Drive Cage：2 × 3.5″ HDD or 2.5″ SSD
RADIATOR SUPPORTTop: 240mm × 1 or 360mm × 1 or 420mm × 1
Side: 240mm × 1 or 280mm × 1 or 360mm × 1
Bottom: 240mm × 1 or 280mm × 1 or 360mm × 1
FAN SUPPORTTop: 120mm × 3 or 140mm × 3
Side: 120mm × 3 or 140mm × 3
Bottom: 120mm × 3 or 140mm × 3
GPU LENGTH CLEARANCE455.7mm（Max）
CPU COOLER HEIGHT CLEARANCE167mm（MAX）
PSU SUPPORTATX (Under 220mm)
I/O PORTS2x USB 3.0
1x USB 3.1 TYPE-C
1x Audio
1x Colour Button
1x Mode Button
1x Brightness Button
1x Reset Button
1x Power Button
DUST FILTER1x Bottom
LCD DISPLAY5” LCD Screen
Dimension 125mm × 85mm
Resolution 800px × 480px
WARRANTY1 year

This limited edition ATX RGB PC case from LIAN LI is available from Newegg for $299.99, which may seem pricey but it is a pretty sleek looking tower that is sure to turn heads on your gaming desk. You’ll have to act fast as the case is limited to 6498 units worldwide! Each case is individually numbered, representing authenticity for a truly unique piece of innovative excellence.

What do you think about the LIAN LI O11 Dynamic EVO RGB Automobili Lamborghini Edition Black ATX Mid Tower Computer Case? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.


In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.

