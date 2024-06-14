Bring back the flip phones! Well, they have been coming back, and the latest entry is the TCL FLIP 3. This device, for users seeking to unplug from smartphones, is priced at $79.99 and can be found at Walmart for Verizon, Spectrum, and U.S. Cellular.

The TCL FLIP 3 joins the army of flip phones that are geared towards Gen-Z users who are about tired of the constant connected lifestyle. It’s becoming a trend, and maybe a good one? Here are the key features of this trimmed down and affordable flip phone.

TCL FLIP 3 — Key Features

Bright, dual displays with an intuitive interface – an external 1.77” preview screen for discreet alerts and easy-to-read notifications, and an internal 3.2” display packed with accessibility features.

Easy navigation keyboard with large buttons and dedicated shortcut keys to quickly access favorite contacts and messages.

Pristine call quality with noise-canceling dual microphones, and HD Voice functionality.

Reliable performance powered by a quad-core processor, 4G LTE, and essential apps.

Access to email, web browser, and popular tools like calendar, calculator, notes and more.

Use your favorite set of wired or Bluetooth headphones for a private listening experience and M4/T4 Hearing Aid compatibility.

Long-lasting 1850 mAh battery provides up to 10.5 hours of talk time and charges in less than 3 hours with the included USB-C cable.

Capture your favorite moments with the 5MP video-capable camera

Largely printed, easy-to-read keys and a simple yet friendly user interface, users will navigate menus and send messages easily and quickly. Intuitive keys and shortcuts are there to help you quickly access your favorite contacts, emails, or notifications, letting you spend more time on important items and less time searching through menus. A dedicated external SOS button allows you to call for help in case of an emergency.

The TCL FLIP 3 has you covered with the essentials in a simple-to-navigate menu. Quickly access your preferred email client like Gmail or Outlook with a shortcut on the navigation pad and stay productive with the web browser. You can also enjoy your favorite tunes with the included music player or plan your schedule with the built-in calendar.

Spend more time enjoying life and less time tethered to an outlet with the TCL FLIP 3. The long-lasting battery keeps you powered for up to 10.5 hours1 of talk time and for more than 17 days1 of stand-by time while the quad-core processor delivers a smooth user experience across the board.

Enjoy an effortless connection with and go hands-free with a powerful speaker or connect your favorite pair of wired or Bluetooth headphones. Equipped with noise-canceling dual-microphones, experience crystal clear calls and HD Voice functionality on a reliable 4G LTE connection.

