These Samsung storage options are the perfect upgrade

Summer is upon us and you’ll probably be taking more pictures and video, which means you’ll need some storage options. Or you may need more storage for that MASSIVE copy of Call of Duty on your PC! Samsung storage makes some of the best options out there. If that means upgrading from your current Samsung storage or just coming in looking for something new, here are a few options to get you started.

We have reviewed Samsung storage solutions in the past and they’ve been some of the best storage solutions we’ve used. The following list is not exhaustive but it should get you started and pointed in the right direction, let’s get into it.

Whether you’re road tripping to the beach, hiking in the mountains, breezing over to Europe or just headed to see loved ones this summer, protect your irreplaceable memories with Samsung storage devices.

Samsung Storage Options For 2024

Are you going on a vacation to the mountains or the beach? The T7 Shield PSSD is perfect for those who need the extra durability to protect videos and photos, most in a palm-sized package.

Want to look chic in Europe? The stylish T9 PSSD is equipped with fast transfer speeds, so everyone can see your YouTube videos and Instagram photo dumps in a timely fashion.

If you’re going to that family reunion or just looking to store critical business documents, games, or movies, the T7 PSSD gives you the speed you require and is the size of a credit card.

Maybe you’re spending the summer figuring out your passion for photography or videography with a camera or drone, the PRO Plus microSD card is the perfect partner.

And if you’re looking to beat the heat and stay indoors for some PlayStation 5 gaming, look no further than the 990 PRO with Heatsink SSD. If your device of choice is handheld, the EVO Select microSD card will ensure you can always pick up where you left off.

