SOUNDPEATS is an audio company that we’ve looked at only a handful of times, but from what we know, they’re a great choice for affordable audio. On Thursday, June 20th, SOUNDPEATS will launch the new GoFree2 Pearl Black Open-Ear Headphones, its main features and specs will remain the same as the original GoFree2 but here’s what’s new.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Glossy & Sleek Finish — The glossy appearance of the Pearl Black variant contrasts with the matte finish of the previous GoFree2 model.

Integration with New App — The Pearl Black model is the ONLY model supporting SOUNDPEATS’ newly developed app, “Peatsaudio.” This new app includes added features such as custom touch controls, battery level indication in the charging case, and language options for switching voice prompts.

The GoFree2 Pearl Black will also be 35% off from June 20 to July 5 – with a regular price of $65.99, the Pearl Black is discounted to $42.89.

Open-ear headphones deliver clear, crisp sound for a greater and safer music listening experience.

Open-Ear, Lightweight Design empowers users to enjoy their favorite tunes while staying attuned to their environment.

LDAC™ Audio Technology enables the transmission of high-quality wireless audio via Bluetooth.

16.2mm Dynamic Drivers deliver crisp, dynamic, detailed audio and rich bass.

Enjoy Extended Playtime – up to 35 hours of playtime, 9 hours in a single session, and 60 hours of standby time for longer, uninterrupted music.

Dual-Microphone Noise Reduction ensures calls are crystal clear, even in noisy environments.

Connect to Two Devices Simultaneously – take work calls on your laptop or enjoy music from your phone for more convenient multitasking.

Glossy & Sleek Finish — The glossy appearance of the Pearl Black variant contrasts with the matte finish of the previous GoFree2 model.

Integration with New App — The Pearl Black model is the ONLY model supporting SOUNDPEATS’ newly developed app, “Peatsaudio.” This new app includes added features such as custom touch controls, battery level indication in the charging case, and language options for switching voice prompts.

These new SOUNDPEATS headphones will be available on Amazon, link below. MSRP: $65.99 ($42.89 from June 20 to July 5; 35% discount)

What do you think of these headphones? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.