ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC now available

First announced a couple of weeks ago, Copilot+ PCs, like the ASUS Vivobook S 15, are now available for purchase from various retailers.
With a 45 TOPS Neural Engine thanks to the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, the Vivobook S 15 easily meets Microsoft’s minimum specifications for Copilot+ PCs. ASUS has taken things a step further with extra features like Windows Studio Effects, an AiSense Camera, Live Captions, and more. StoryCube is an ASUS-exclusive AI app that “offers a smart, convenient, and powerful way to manage all digital assets, using AI assistance to sort, edit, manage, and export captured raw files.”
Users can go all day with up to 18 hours of battery life housed in a thin all-metal chassis. The Windows AI-powered features can be easily accessed with a dedicated Copilot key and the large touchpad offers extra scroll gestures including the ability to adjust volume or screen brightness.
On the port side, this laptop has two USB4® ports that support fast charging, 4K external displays, and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack to elevate the user experience. Thanks to WiFi 7, enabled by the Qualcomm FastConnect™ 7800 system, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 delivers blazing speeds up to 5.8 Gbps, outpacing WiFi 6 by 4.8 times.
As has become standard in recent ASUS laptops, the Vivobook S 15 features a 15.6-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, an ultra-wide 89% screen-to-body ratio, a 0.2 ms response time, a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 certified.
Full specifications of the Vivobook S 15 PC include:
|ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite
|ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus
|Compute platform
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X Elite Platform
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X Plus Platform
|CPU
|Snapdragon® X Elite X1E 78 100 processor
|Snapdragon® X Plus X1P 64 100 processor
|NPU
|Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU (45 TOPs dedicated NPU)
|Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU (45 TOPs dedicated NPU)
|Graphics
|Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU
|Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU
|Display
|15.6” 16:9 (2880 x 1620) 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, 3-sided NanoEdge 89% screen-to-body ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 certified, average Delta-E < 1, 600 nits peak HDR brightness
|15.6” 16:9 (2880 x 1620) 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, 3-sided NanoEdge 89% screen-to-body ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 certified, average Delta-E < 1, 600 nits peak HDR brightness
|Chassis
|Materials: Aluminum
Color: Cool Silver
|Materials: Aluminum
Color: Cool Silver
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Main memory
|32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz
16 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz
|16 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz
|Storage
|1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD
512 GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|512 GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Connectivity
|WiFi 7 (Tri-band 802.11be)
Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 7800
Bluetooth® 5.4
|WiFi 7 (Tri-band 802.11be)
Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 7800
Bluetooth® 5.4
|Camera
|FHD IR camera
ASUS AiSense camera with Windows Studio Effects, ASUS Adaptive dimming, and ASUS Adaptive lock
|FHD IR camera
ASUS AiSense camera with Windows Studio Effects, ASUS Adaptive dimming, and ASUS Adaptive lock
|I/O ports
|2 X USB4®
2 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 X Audio combo jack
1 X MicroSD card reader
|2 X USB4®
2 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 X Audio combo jack
1 X MicroSD card reader
|Keyboard
|Customizable Single-zone RGB backlight
ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with Copilot key and emoji hotkey
Noise reduction technology
|Customizable Single-zone RGB backlight
ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with Copilot key and emoji hotkey
Noise reduction technology
|Touchpad
|ASUS ErgoSense touchpad
Smart gesture touchpad
Silent touchpad technology
|ASUS ErgoSense touchpad
Smart gesture touchpad
Silent touchpad technology
|Audio
|Dolby Atmos®
Harmon Kardon-certified
Smart amplifier
ASUS Audio Booster
|Dolby Atmos®
Harmon Kardon-certified
Smart amplifier
ASUS Audio Booster
|Battery
|70 Wh delivering up to 18 hours battery life
|70 Wh delivering up to 18 hours battery life
|AC adapter
|90 W
|90 W
|Dimensions
|13.88″ x 8.93″ x 0.58″ ~ 0.63″
|13.88″ x 8.93″ x 0.58″ ~ 0.63″
|Weight
|3.13 lbs
|3.13 lb
The ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon Elite X is available from the Acer website, and other retailers like Amazon starting at $1299.99. The Snapdragon X Plus version will be available soon and will start at $1099.99
