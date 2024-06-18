ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC now available

First announced a couple of weeks ago, Copilot+ PCs, like the ASUS Vivobook S 15, are now available for purchase from various retailers.

With a 45 TOPS Neural Engine thanks to the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, the Vivobook S 15 easily meets Microsoft’s minimum specifications for Copilot+ PCs. ASUS has taken things a step further with extra features like Windows Studio Effects, an AiSense Camera, Live Captions, and more. StoryCube is an ASUS-exclusive AI app that “offers a smart, convenient, and powerful way to manage all digital assets, using AI assistance to sort, edit, manage, and export captured raw files.”

Users can go all day with up to 18 hours of battery life housed in a thin all-metal chassis. The Windows AI-powered features can be easily accessed with a dedicated Copilot key and the large touchpad offers extra scroll gestures including the ability to adjust volume or screen brightness.

On the port side, this laptop has two USB4® ports that support fast charging, 4K external displays, and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack to elevate the user experience. ​ ​Thanks to WiFi 7, enabled by the Qualcomm FastConnect™ 7800 system, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 delivers blazing speeds up to 5.8 Gbps, outpacing WiFi 6 by 4.8 times.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC
The ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC.

As has become standard in recent ASUS laptops, the Vivobook S 15 features a 15.6-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, an ultra-wide 89% screen-to-body ratio, a 0.2 ms response time, a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 certified.

Full specifications of the Vivobook S 15 PC include:

ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) 12-Core Snapdragon X EliteASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus
Compute platform Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X Elite PlatformQualcomm® Snapdragon® X Plus Platform
CPU Snapdragon® X Elite X1E 78 100 processorSnapdragon® X Plus X1P 64 100 processor 
NPU Qualcomm® Hexagon NPU (45 TOPs dedicated NPU) Qualcomm® Hexagon NPU (45 TOPs dedicated NPU)
Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno GPU Qualcomm® Adreno GPU 
Display 15.6” 16:9 (2880 x 1620) 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, 3-sided NanoEdge 89% screen-to-body ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified, average Delta-E < 1, 600 nits peak HDR brightness
 		15.6” 16:9 (2880 x 1620) 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, 3-sided NanoEdge 89% screen-to-body ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR True Black 600 certified, average Delta-E < 1, 600 nits peak HDR brightness
 
Chassis Materials: Aluminum
Color: Cool Silver		Materials: Aluminum
Color: Cool Silver 
Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home 
Main memory 32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz
16 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz 		16 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz
Storage 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD
512 GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD		512 GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Connectivity WiFi 7 (Tri-band 802.11be)
Qualcomm® FastConnect 7800
Bluetooth® 5.4		WiFi 7 (Tri-band 802.11be)
Qualcomm® FastConnect 7800
Bluetooth® 5.4 
Camera FHD IR camera
ASUS AiSense camera with Windows Studio Effects, ASUS Adaptive dimming, and ASUS Adaptive lock 		FHD IR camera
ASUS AiSense camera with Windows Studio Effects, ASUS Adaptive dimming, and ASUS Adaptive lock
I/O ports 2 X USB4®
2 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 X Audio combo jack
1 X MicroSD card reader 		2 X USB4®
2 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 X Audio combo jack
1 X MicroSD card reader 
Keyboard Customizable Single-zone RGB backlight  
ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with Copilot key and emoji hotkey
Noise reduction technology  		Customizable Single-zone RGB backlight  
ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with Copilot key and emoji hotkey
Noise reduction technology  
Touchpad ASUS ErgoSense touchpad
Smart gesture touchpad
Silent touchpad technology 		ASUS ErgoSense touchpad
Smart gesture touchpad
Silent touchpad technology 
AudioDolby Atmos®
Harmon Kardon-certified
Smart amplifier
ASUS Audio Booster 		Dolby Atmos®
Harmon Kardon-certified
Smart amplifier
ASUS Audio Booster 
Battery 70 Wh delivering up to 18 hours battery life70 Wh delivering up to 18 hours battery life 
AC adapter 90 W 90 W 
Dimensions 13.88″ x 8.93″ x 0.58″ ~ 0.63″ 13.88″ x 8.93″ x 0.58″ ~ 0.63″ 
Weight 3.13 lbs 3.13 lb

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon Elite X is available from the Acer website, and other retailers like Amazon starting at $1299.99. The Snapdragon X Plus version will be available soon and will start at $1099.99

What do you think about the ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC (and Copilot+ PCs in general)? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.


