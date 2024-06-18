ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC now available

First announced a couple of weeks ago, Copilot+ PCs, like the ASUS Vivobook S 15, are now available for purchase from various retailers.

With a 45 TOPS Neural Engine thanks to the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, the Vivobook S 15 easily meets Microsoft’s minimum specifications for Copilot+ PCs. ASUS has taken things a step further with extra features like Windows Studio Effects, an AiSense Camera, Live Captions, and more. StoryCube is an ASUS-exclusive AI app that “offers a smart, convenient, and powerful way to manage all digital assets, using AI assistance to sort, edit, manage, and export captured raw files.”

Users can go all day with up to 18 hours of battery life housed in a thin all-metal chassis. The Windows AI-powered features can be easily accessed with a dedicated Copilot key and the large touchpad offers extra scroll gestures including the ability to adjust volume or screen brightness.

On the port side, this laptop has two USB4® ports that support fast charging, 4K external displays, and up to 40 Gbps data transfers, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD card reader, and an audio combo jack to elevate the user experience. ​ ​Thanks to WiFi 7, enabled by the Qualcomm FastConnect™ 7800 system, the ASUS Vivobook S 15 delivers blazing speeds up to 5.8 Gbps, outpacing WiFi 6 by 4.8 times.

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC.

As has become standard in recent ASUS laptops, the Vivobook S 15 features a 15.6-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, an ultra-wide 89% screen-to-body ratio, a 0.2 ms response time, a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 certified.

Full specifications of the Vivobook S 15 PC include:

ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) 12-Core Snapdragon X Elite ASUS Vivobook S 15 (S5507) 10-Core Snapdragon X Plus Compute platform Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X Elite Platform Qualcomm® Snapdragon® X Plus Platform CPU Snapdragon® X Elite X1E 78 100 processor Snapdragon® X Plus X1P 64 100 processor NPU Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU (45 TOPs dedicated NPU) Qualcomm® Hexagon™ NPU (45 TOPs dedicated NPU) Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Display 15.6” 16:9 (2880 x 1620) 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, 3-sided NanoEdge 89% screen-to-body ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 certified, average Delta-E < 1, 600 nits peak HDR brightness

15.6” 16:9 (2880 x 1620) 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display, 3-sided NanoEdge 89% screen-to-body ratio, 0.2 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 certified, average Delta-E < 1, 600 nits peak HDR brightness

Chassis Materials: Aluminum

Color: Cool Silver Materials: Aluminum

Color: Cool Silver Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Main memory 32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz

16 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz 16 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz Storage 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD

512 GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD 512 GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD Connectivity WiFi 7 (Tri-band 802.11be)

Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 7800

Bluetooth® 5.4 WiFi 7 (Tri-band 802.11be)

Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 7800

Bluetooth® 5.4 Camera FHD IR camera

ASUS AiSense camera with Windows Studio Effects, ASUS Adaptive dimming, and ASUS Adaptive lock FHD IR camera

ASUS AiSense camera with Windows Studio Effects, ASUS Adaptive dimming, and ASUS Adaptive lock I/O ports 2 X USB4®

2 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS

1 X Audio combo jack

1 X MicroSD card reader 2 X USB4®

2 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS

1 X Audio combo jack

1 X MicroSD card reader Keyboard Customizable Single-zone RGB backlight

ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with Copilot key and emoji hotkey

Noise reduction technology Customizable Single-zone RGB backlight

ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with Copilot key and emoji hotkey

Noise reduction technology Touchpad ASUS ErgoSense touchpad

Smart gesture touchpad

Silent touchpad technology ASUS ErgoSense touchpad

Smart gesture touchpad

Silent touchpad technology Audio Dolby Atmos®

Harmon Kardon-certified

Smart amplifier

ASUS Audio Booster Dolby Atmos®

Harmon Kardon-certified

Smart amplifier

ASUS Audio Booster Battery 70 Wh delivering up to 18 hours battery life 70 Wh delivering up to 18 hours battery life AC adapter 90 W 90 W Dimensions 13.88″ x 8.93″ x 0.58″ ~ 0.63″ 13.88″ x 8.93″ x 0.58″ ~ 0.63″ Weight 3.13 lbs 3.13 lb

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon Elite X is available from the Acer website, and other retailers like Amazon starting at $1299.99. The Snapdragon X Plus version will be available soon and will start at $1099.99

