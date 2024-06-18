Part of the first-ever PCs powered by the Snapdragon X Series with Copilot+, Dell Technologies’ XPS 13 officially launched on Dell’s website today. In addition, Inspiron 14 Plus and Latitude 7455 will launch later this month on Dell’s website, however the Inspiron 14 Plus is available to pre-order today.

Today is Snapdragon X Series day as Dell and other PC makers are announcing these new laptops becoming available. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about what to expect.

Dell Snapdragon X Series Laptops

Bringing exceptional performance, groundbreaking battery life and transformative AI experiences to the hands of consumers, Dell’s comprehensive portfolio of AI PCs with Copilot+ was designed for creators and business professionals. Copilot+ PCs enhance productivity and efficiency with AI thanks to features such as Cocreator, live captions, new Windows Studio effects and Auto Super Resolution.

XPS 13 starting at $1,299: Available with the Snapdragon X Elite chip, our thinnest and lightest XPS has multi day battery life of up to 27 hours, ideal for everyday productivity and content creation. The iconic laptop comes with powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and impressive speed for navigating demanding workloads. It’s the first laptop in the world to offer a 13.4” tandem OLED display, allowing for higher brightness and a longer lifespan than a traditional OLED display.

Inspiron 14 Plus starting at $1,099: Available with Snapdragon X Plus platform and all-day battery life with up to 15 hours, enabling a faster and more efficient experience. The device offers an upleveled video and audio experience with quad speakers and a QHD+, 16:10 display with 400nit brightness. It's crafted with lightweight, low-emissions aluminum and is energy efficient with EPEAT Gold rating. Plus, with ExpressCharge you can recharge the battery to 80% in just 60 minutes.

Latitude 7455: As our thinnest Latitude laptop,4 employees have the mobile form factor they need for productivity at their desk or on-the-go. A premium AI laptop with Snapdragon X Elite processor and up to 21 hours of battery life,5 it’s stacked with a stunning 14-inch QHD+ touch display, quad speakers with AI noise reduction, Qualcomm® FastConnect™ Wi-Fi 76 and optional 5G7 for greater connectivity and collaboration.

