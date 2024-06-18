Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Book4 Edge, Its First Copilot+ PC, is now available for you to purchase with your hard-earned money. Expanding the most hyperconnected mobile AI ecosystem, the Galaxy Book4 Edge introduces a new era of AI PCs. Samsung says the next-gen AI PC will change the way users work, create, and play through the “power of AI.”

Here’s what the Samsung press release had to say about this new laptop from the South Korean tech company.

Samsung GalaxyBook4 Edge

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the immediate availability of the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge. With next-level AI processing performance and intelligent hybrid AI integrations, the Galaxy Book4 Edge advances the era of AI and introduces users to new levels of seamless work, play, and creation on their PC.

“The Galaxy Book4 Edge marks the beginning of a whole new category of PCs, and for Samsung, a continued commitment to expand the power of Galaxy AI and offer the most hyperconnected mobile AI ecosystem yet,” said TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Developed in close collaboration with our industry partners, we believe this next-generation AI PC will redefine the market, and more importantly, give people cutting-edge ways to be more productive and creative in their everyday lives.”

The Galaxy Book4 Edge — a Copilot+ PC, fundamentally reimagines what is possible with a PC. Powered by the Snapdragon® X Elite processor, it boasts an incredible 45 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI computing performance. Bridging the gap between PC and mobile, the Galaxy Book4 Edge enables access to popular Galaxy AI phone features on a more immersive screen with the new Link to Windows function. It also allows users to seamlessly perform everyday actions like retrieving contacts or sending messages on a phone with natural language via Copilot voice prompts.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge further advances what users can accomplish with features that fuel productivity and creativity like never before. Using both on-device and cloud-based AI, the Galaxy Book4 Edge makes it possible to access many AI features even when offline, while maintaining peace of mind that data is secure. Cocreator generates and evolves artwork from text prompts in near real-time, and Live Captions defies language barriers during video calls.

With 14-inch and 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display size options, and Vision Booster4 for an excellent viewing experience, the Galaxy Book4 Edge is perfect for getting things done on-the-go. Everything is packed in an ultra-thin and lightweight form factor that offers long-lasting battery and Super-Fast Charging for video playback.

Starting June 18, the Galaxy Book4 Edge will be available in a new Sapphire Blue. For more information about the Galaxy Book4 Edge and to purchase, hit the link below.

