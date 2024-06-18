The new PRS SE NF3 looks like a winner

Stupid PRS. Stupid because they keep announcing guitars that I can’t buy and they keep ghosting me on review units, but I digress. The latest is the all-new PRS SE NF3 and it looks like a winner. I have wanted a PRS Silver Sky SE for a long time, but I was always deterred by its 8.5″ radius fretboard. The new PRS SE NF3 is a Strat-style beast with a 10″ fretboard radius, this radius lands in my comfort zone.

What makes this guitar even more attractive is the $799 price point, that’s insane. Here’s a bit of what PRS had to say about this new guitar.

We’re excited to announce that PRS Narrowfield pickups are joining the SE Series with the introduction of our newest model — the SE NF3! The model’s name is derived from its three narrowfield pickups. Simply put, these pickups function like humbuckers (no hum), but sound like thick and lively singlecoils.

The Narrowfield DD (Deep Dish) “S” pickups are made with taller bobbins to fit more winds and extra metal pieces in between the magnets for a more focused, powerful tone. The electronics are easy to use with a standard 5-way blade pickup switch.

At launch, the SE NF3 will be available with either a Rosewood or Maple fretboard and offered in four unique colors: Gunmetal Gray, Ice Blue Metallic, Metallic Orange, and Pearl White.

Here’s a quick glance at a few of our other favorite specs on the SE NF3:

22 Fret Bolt-On Maple Neck

Wide, Thin Neck Shape

PRS Patented Tremolo to bend and flutter with ease

You can buy this PRS along with numerous other beautiful PRS guitars on Sweetwater, linked below.

