Leaving Netflix July 2024: Last chance to catch these shows!

It’s that time of the month for our Leaving Netflix July 2024 list! Various movies, including a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in July 2024 — fortunately, you have at least a few weeks before they do as Netflix was kind enough to send over the list earlier than usual! Our Leaving Netflix July 2024 list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

The Leaving Netflix July 2024 list is a bit longer than in previous months with a few shows and movies leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch The Matrix movies as well as a few others. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch The Expendables and Indian Jones movies.

And now for our Leaving Netflix July 2024 list…

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in July 2024.

July 3

Good Burger 🇨🇦

July 4

Big Fat Liar 🇨🇦

July 7

War Dogs 🇺🇸

July 14

Abducted in Plain Sight 🇺🇸

July 15

The Beguiled 🇺🇸

July 23

Big Eyes 🇺🇸

July 25

Now You See Me 🇨🇦

Now You See Me 2 🇨🇦

July 31

American Graffiti 🇺🇸

Anaconda 🇺🇸

Enough 🇺🇸

The Expendables 🇨🇦

The Expendables 2 🇨🇦

The Expendables 3 🇨🇦

Fatal Attraction 🇺🇸

Glass 🇺🇸

The Great Wall 🇺🇸

Hulk 🇺🇸

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark 🇨🇦

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 🇨🇦

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade 🇨🇦

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 🇨🇦

King Richard 🇺🇸

Knocked Up 🇺🇸

Lucy 🇺🇸

The Matrix 🇺🇸

The Matrix Reloaded 🇺🇸

The Matrix Revolutions 🇺🇸

Minions 🇨🇦

Moneyball 🇺🇸

The Other Boleyn Girl 🇺🇸

Public Enemies 🇺🇸

Resident Evil 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Retribution 🇺🇸

Role Models 🇺🇸

Shrek 🇺🇸

Smokey and the Bandit 🇺🇸

Smokey and the Bandit II 🇺🇸

Something’s Gotta Give 🇺🇸

The Theory of Everything 🇺🇸

Top Gear: Seasons 29-30 🇺🇸

Traffic 🇺🇸

