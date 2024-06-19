Lexar has three new additions to its Professional SILVER card lineup: the SILVER PLUS microSDXC UHS-I Card, the SILVER PLUS SDXC UHS-I Card, and the SILVER SDXC UHS-I Card. The company has been making some of the best storage solutions around, and these new Professional SILVER additions bolster an already impressive lineup.

Here’s what the Lexar press release had to say about these new additions.

The Professional SILVER series features outstanding performance of 205MB/s max read speeds to expedite transfers and reduce wait times and 150MB/s write speeds (140MB/s for Professional SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card) to capture even fast action. Users can achieve max read speeds by pairing the cards with the Lexar® Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader, which can simultaneously read an SD card and a microSD card.

Rated V30, the SILVER Series cards are designed to record 4K video in up to 60fps. These cards are also designed with real life in mind and are drop-proof, temperature-proof, x-ray-proof, shockproof, magnetic-proof, and vibration-resistant** so they can stand up to all sorts of environments. They also offer users peace of mind with the Lexar Recovery Tool, which allows users to recover accidentally deleted files, and a lifetime limited warranty.

“Our SILVER series cards offer outstanding performance and reliability for users who want to capture great shots and video in 4K,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing. “We’re excited to offer our customers more product options so that they can find the solution that best suits their needs.”

The SILVER PLUS SDXC™ UHS-I Card and the SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card are compatible with various cameras and other devices, including models from Canon, Sony, Nikon, and more. The SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card offers extensive compatibility with various devices, including products from DJI, GoPro, Nintendo, and SteamDeck.

The SILVER PLUS SDXC™ UHS-I Card is available now in 64GB (MSRP of $14.99), 128GB (MSRP of $29.99), and 256GB (MSRP of $59.99). The SILVER SDXC™ UHS-I Card is available now in 128GB (MSRP of $29.99) and 256GB (MSRP of $59.99). The SILVER PLUS microSDXC™ UHS-I Card is available now in 128GB (MSRP of $24.99), 128GB 2-Pack (MSRP of $49.99), 256GB (MSRP of $44.99), and 256GB 2-Pack (MSRP of $89.99). The Dual-Slot USB-A/C Reader is available now at an MSRP of $17.99.

