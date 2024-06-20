New on Netflix June 21-27: Jessica Alba takes on a gang as a Special Forces commando

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix June 21 to 27th list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix June 21 to 27th list which is headlined by Jessica Alba as a Special Forces commando who takes on a violent gang in Trigger Warning.

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in June. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Braid, Anniversary Edition: Bend time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of an indie classic, featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary.

Katana Zero: Kill your enemies or face instant death. Slow down time as you slash and dash through a dystopian city to unravel past secrets in this retro adventure.

Paper Trail: Solve puzzles and explore cozy places around a foldable paper world in this enchanting game about growing up. Long-lost secrets and other wonders await.

Sonic Mania Plus: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week in the Netflix June 21 to 27th list, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

Supacell (NETFLIX SERIES): When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it's down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.

The Whirlwind (NETFLIX SERIES): A whirlwind clash ensues when a deputy prime minister of economy stands against the prime minister who aims to uproot the corrupt powers that be.

And now for the Netflix June 21 to 27th list:

June 21

Aftersun 🇺🇸

Gangs of Galicia (NETFLIX SERIES): When her father’s murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader.

Gangs of Galicia (NETFLIX SERIES): When her father's murder reveals a hidden double life, a lawyer seeks revenge by infiltrating a Galician drug cartel and becoming close to its leader.

The Grand Seduction 🇨🇦

Trigger Warning (NETFLIX FILM): A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father’s bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

Trigger Warning (NETFLIX FILM): A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father's bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

The Victims' Game: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Just as Fang Yi-jen prepares to start a new life with his daughter, he gets entangled in a murder case and becomes a prime suspect.

June 22

Kiss the Girls 🇨🇦

Rising Impact (NETFLIX ANIME): When a third-grader’s natural gift for golf is accidentally discovered by a pro player, the boy embarks on a journey to be the world’s best golfer.

June 23

American Wedding 🇨🇦

June 24

Little Angel: Volume 5

June 25

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Twin brothers and superstars Tom and Bill Kaulitz offer a glimpse into their private lives in LA and Germany in this funny and intimate reality series.

Kaulitz & Kaulitz (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Twin brothers and superstars Tom and Bill Kaulitz offer a glimpse into their private lives in LA and Germany in this funny and intimate reality series.

Project X 🇨🇦

June 26

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) ): In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES) (new episodes): In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Roommate wanted? Desperation leads to danger — and even death — in one's own home as real-life nightmares of con artists, criminals and killers unfold.

June 27

Drawing Closer (NETFLIX FILM): With only a year left to live, 17-year-old Akito finds new meaning in life by bringing joy to a terminally ill girl who has just six months remaining.

Drawing Closer (NETFLIX FILM): With only a year left to live, 17-year-old Akito finds new meaning in life by bringing joy to a terminally ill girl who has just six months remaining.

That '90s Show: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Hello Wisconsin! Leia Forman is back in her grandparents' basement with her Point Place friends. It's the summer of 1996, which means the gang is a year older and a year wiser – or so you'd hope. Now that school is out, this leaves room for more hook-ups, break-ups, and as much trouble as the friends can get into behind Red and Kitty's backs.

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): When a rare constellation brings new magic to Unicorn Island, Sophia races to figure out whether it might have a connection to her missing father.

And there you have the New on Netflix June 21 to 27th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What will you be watching on the Netflix June 21 to 27th list this week? Will you be checking out Jessica Alba in Trigger Warning, watching That 90s Show: Part 2, or catching up on your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.