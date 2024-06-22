The new Lenovo Tab Plus is an 11.5-inch entertainment Android 14 tablet with eight JBL speakers with Hi-Fi matrix structure tuned by Dolby Atmos. Lenovo says the new Tab Plus is designed for music lovers, the 11.5-inch tablet complements its premium sound with a 2K display for vivid visuals and an adjustable stand for optimal enjoyment from every angle.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

“Tablets have evolved to meet the needs of people transitioning between work, study and play, offering a balanced combination of mobility and performance,” said Tony Chen, vice president of Tablets, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “As the tablet market recovers1, customers can expect increased Lenovo product differentiation through features that address their specific demands. The Lenovo Tab Plus is a prime example of a well-rounded tablet that delivers premium sound for a truly immersive entertainment experience.”

Here’s what the press release had to say about the new Lenovo Tab Plus.

An essential device for music lovers, the Lenovo Tab Plus transforms virtually any location into a personal entertainment sanctuary with 26W of crisp stereo sound. Featuring Eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers, including four matrix tweeters and four force-balanced woofers housed in 4 speaker boxes totaling 22cc, the tablet brings any bedroom or living room to life with deeper, more pronounced bass and clearer treble. In addition, it is tuned by Dolby Atmos and supports high-res audio of 24-bit and 96kHz frequency when using headphones.

To maximize the tablet’s functionality and audio system designed and engineered with JBL, the Lenovo Tab Plus transforms into a Bluetooth® speaker for seamless audio anywhere, streamed from your portable device like a smartphone, and comes with an integrated kickstand for up to 175 degrees of viewing flexibility. For the utmost sonar customization, it comes with a personalized app volume control that lets you fine-tune audio settings. With the app volume control, the tablet automatically cranks up the volume when your favorite music or podcast app is open, lowers the sound when a browser is chosen, and more.

The Lenovo Tab Plus delivers a complete entertainment experience, matching its sonar prowess with an 11.5- inch 2K TUV-certified2 display with 90Hz of refresh rate that complements the crisp sounds and heart — pumping bass with vibrant images and evocative graphics. A TUV-certified screen undergoes testing to ensure low-blue light and flicker-free for optimal eye comfort. To ensure non-stop entertainment on the go, the tablet is packed with an 8600 mAh battery capable of streaming up to 12 hours and 45W fast charging that reaches full power in only 90 minutes.

Lenovo’s latest entertainment tablet is powered by a MediaTek™ Helio G99 processor, offers up to 256GB of built-in storage with an option to expand via MicroSD card (sold separately) and is IP52 water and dust resistant. It features a built-in Immersive Reading Mode that softens the screen to simulate the color matrix of a book’s pages, and can transform into a digital photo frame or clock via Standby Mode. Standby Mode is automatically activated when the Lenovo Tab Plus is not in use and charging in landscape mode with the kickstand.

The Lenovo Tab Plus safeguards users with a privacy dashboard that lets the owner manage permissions, will offer upgrades for 2 years with 4 years of security patches until June 2028, and is available with Lenovo Premium Care6 for personalized technical support and Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One6 for safety against accidental drops or spills. The tablet is compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, the Lenovo 68W USB-C Wall Charger, the Lenovo Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, and a protective sleeve made with Dupont™ Tyvek material and PU leather.

Pricing and Availability: Lenovo Tab Plus is now available in select global markets, with an expected starting price of €279 (including VAT) and $289.99.

