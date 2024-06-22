Satechi announces a new Qi2 Wireless Car Charger

Designed for car travelers, the Satechi Qi2 Wireless Car Charger has a strong magnetic attachment that keeps Qi2-enabled devices securely in place. Supported by the latest Qi2 technology, the new car charger delivers 15W of power for a fast, efficient charge.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Designed for car travelers, the Qi2 Wireless Car Charger has a strong magnetic attachment that keeps Qi2 enabled devices securely in place, whether cruising on the highway or off-roading on rough terrain. The upgraded design features a soft silicone charging puck that protects users’phones from scratching and prevents the puck from cracking over time.

For added convenience, the charger comes with a one-meter USB-C cable and a 25W CLA (Cigarette Light Adapter) that can also be used directly for wired charging to peripherals. Here’s what the rest of the press release had to say about this new Qi2 wireless car charger.

Satechi’s Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is ideal for commuters, road trippers, rideshare and food delivery drivers, and others who need reliable, efficient charging on the go. It delivers twice as much power to the iPhone® as its previous model, providing 15W rather than the 7.5W limitation of standard Qi devices.

This ensures that drivers can keep their devices fully powered and ready for navigation, communication, and entertainment. Per the new Qi2 standard, the charger boasts powerful integrated magnets that ensure proper coil alignment for an optimal charge.

Matching Satechi’s classic aesthetic, the Qi2 Wireless Car Charger features a sleek Space Gray design that conveniently clips onto users’ car vents for simple setup and hands-free use. The elevated charging puck is made of soft silicone to increase durability and to protect phones from scratches.

The quality can be seen in all parts of the charger, including in its sturdy, durable hinges that do not weaken with frequent use. Perfect for all kinds of drivers, Satechi’s Qi2 Wireless Car Charger has been optimized to support the complete MagSafe compatible iPhone lineup (iPhone 12 — iPhone 15 series) and other Qi2-enabled devices. Standard Qi devices are also compatible but may require additional hardware (not included) such as a magnetic sticker or magnetic phone case.

Satechi’s Qi2 Wireless Car Charger is currently available on Satechi for $59.99.

What do you think of this new wireless car charger? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.