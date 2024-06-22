Sleep Number announces its new c1 Smart Bed

Sleep Number is one of the most well-known mattress companies operating today. The company has been doing specialty beds for years and jumped into the smart bed industry several years ago. Now, the company has announced its new c1 Smart Bed, which they say is its most affordable bed to date.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

The Sleep Number c1 offers the same signature adjustable firmness on either side and sleep technology features as Sleep Number’s higher-end smart beds. The c1 offers the same signature adjustable firmness on either side and sleep technology features as Sleep Number’s higher-end smart beds.

For under $1,000, sleepers receive their ideal comfort and support; breathable technology that draws heat away from the body; and personalized digital sleep health insights to help improve sleep over time. Here’s what the press release had to say about the new c1 Smart Bed.

“We are excited to introduce the c1 smart bed – and offer three of our smart beds under $2,000 – to meet the needs of today’s value-conscious, scrutinizing consumer,” said Shelly Ibach, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sleep Number.

“Quality sleep is an essential part of everyone’s health and wellbeing. Only Sleep Number offers science-backed smart beds that deliver unmatched benefits: individualized sleep for couples, digital health features, active and passive temperature control and adjustable firmness. We’ve strengthened our smart bed portfolio with a superior sleep innovation under $1,000 and are fulfilling our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep.”

The c1 smart bed joins Sleep Number’s popular Classic Series smart bed collection, known for its comfortably affordable price points. Rounding out the Classic Series collection are the Sleep Number®c2 smart bed ($1,299, Queen) and the c4 smart bed ($1,899, Queen), offering the brand’s smart adjustability, breathable comfort and cushioning support at an enormous value. With the introduction of the c1, Sleep Number now offers three unique smart beds for under $2,000 (Queen sizes). Sleep Number c1 smart bed features include:

Temperature Benefits: The c1 smart bed helps alleviate one of the most common barriers to high-quality sleep: temperature. According to Sleep Number data, 80% of couples report one or both partners sleep too hot or cold.** A ceramic gel layer in the c1 smart bed draws heat away for breathable comfort.

The c1 smart bed helps alleviate one of the most common barriers to high-quality sleep: temperature. According to Sleep Number data, 80% of couples report one or both partners sleep too hot or cold.** A ceramic gel layer in the c1 smart bed draws heat away for breathable comfort. Individualized Comfort: Sleep Number smart beds allow each sleeper to choose their ideal level of firmness — their Sleep Number ® setting — and contour the body to relieve pressure points. Throughout the night, the smart beds then deliver effortless adjustability to keep both sleepers comfortable and helping them achieve their best sleep every night.

Sleep Number smart beds allow each sleeper to choose their ideal level of firmness — their Sleep Number setting — and contour the body to relieve pressure points. Throughout the night, the smart beds then deliver effortless adjustability to keep both sleepers comfortable and helping them achieve their best sleep every night. Personalized Sleep Health Insights via the Sleep Number App: By combining artificial intelligence (AI) technology and sleep science, which “learns” from each sleeper over time, the Sleep Number smart bed delivers personalized health and wellbeing insights to each sleeper. The smart bed monitors vital personal health data and sleep trends and continuously analyzes and personalizes sleep insights in partnership with leading sleep health experts. Additionally, the app was newly updated to offer additional customer service features and integrate with Sleep Number’s rewards program, offering a turnkey solution for all customers’ Sleep Number needs.

By combining artificial intelligence (AI) technology and sleep science, which “learns” from each sleeper over time, the Sleep Number smart bed delivers personalized health and wellbeing insights to each sleeper. The smart bed monitors vital personal health data and sleep trends and continuously analyzes and personalizes sleep insights in partnership with leading sleep health experts. Additionally, the app was newly updated to offer additional customer service features and integrate with Sleep Number’s rewards program, offering a turnkey solution for all customers’ Sleep Number needs. Compatibility with Sleep Number’s Smart Adjustable Bases: The accompanying FlexFit™ smart adjustable bases elevate each sleeper’s experience and fit individual comfort preferences. The bases feature Partner Snore™ technology to help alleviate snoring, under bed lighting and head and foot adjustments.

The new Sleep Number c1 smart bed is available now at sleepnumber.com and at Sleep Number® stores.

What do you think of this bed? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.