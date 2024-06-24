Satechi announces new pro-level Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station

The new Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station features a multi-display solution for Increased screen real estate, blazing-fast transfer speeds, and 8K output for crystal-clear streaming. Here’s what the press release had to say about this new Satechi docking station.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Designed with professionals in mind, the docking station is cross-platform compatible, can support up to four external monitors, provides up to 40 Gbps transfer speeds, and delivers up to 8K/60Hz video output and 96W of charging to the host device. Additionally, its sleek Space Gray design features aircraft-grade aluminum, chamfered edges, conveniently labeled ports, and a slim profile to blend seamlessly into any work environment.

Providing a wider array of options and adding to its lineup of Thunderbolt 4 products. Satechi’s new docking station stands out from the Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock launched by the brand in 2023 by providing Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports and DisplayLink software that enables additional external monitors. The Thunderbolt 4 Multimedia Pro Dock remains a great option for those with legacy products as it prioritizes USB-A ports and can also be used as a vertical dock.

UP TO FOUR EXTERNAL DISPLAYS FOR APPLE AND WINDOWS: The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station supports up to four extended monitors at 4K/60Hz resolution each to provide users with more screen space for seamless organizing and multitasking. For ultra-crisp viewing, resolution can go up to 8K/60Hz on compatible devices when a single Thunderbolt 4 port is being used for video output. The truly universal docking station features versatile ports that allow for two monitors to be connected via Thunderbolt 4 and two to be connected via HDMI using DisplayLink software. Users will benefit from the embedded DisplayLink software, as it resolves the single-display limitation of Apple M1/M2 and MacBook Pro M3 processors, allowing M1/M2 and MacBook Pro M3 users to connect to three external monitors. The MacBook Air M3 will be able to extend up to four external monitors when used in clamshell mode.

The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station supports up to four extended monitors at 4K/60Hz resolution each to provide users with more screen space for seamless organizing and multitasking. For ultra-crisp viewing, resolution can go up to 8K/60Hz on compatible devices when a single Thunderbolt 4 port is being used for video output. The truly universal docking station features versatile ports that allow for two monitors to be connected via Thunderbolt 4 and two to be connected via HDMI using DisplayLink software. Users will benefit from the embedded DisplayLink software, as it resolves the single-display limitation of Apple M1/M2 and MacBook Pro M3 processors, allowing M1/M2 and MacBook Pro M3 users to connect to three external monitors. The MacBook Air M3 will be able to extend up to four external monitors when used in clamshell mode. PROFESSIONAL-GRADE POWER AND FAST TRANSFER SPEEDS ELEVATE PERFORMANCE: Providing power delivery up to 96W to the host device and up to 15W in each of its three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station charges users’ professional-level devices such as phones, tablets, and other small peripherals. Users should note that up to two ports at a time can be used for charging. The docking station’s single-cable connection that is conveniently located on the side of the dock eliminates the need for an additional charging cable, minimizing clutter and maximizing productivity. The docking station’s power delivery paired with lightning-fast transfer speeds allow users to accomplish more with the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station. The three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports support data transfers up to 40Gbps, joined by two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports that support 10Gbps. The elite docking station allows users to daisy-chain up to six devices at once and provides 32Gbps native PCIe support for external GPUs and Thunderbolt-based external storage devices. It also includes a UHS-II card reader capable of transferring up to 312MB/s. The UHS-II SD card reader can transfer files three times faster than a standard UHS-I card reader, giving users access to content in the blink of an eye.

Providing power delivery up to 96W to the host device and up to 15W in each of its three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station charges users’ professional-level devices such as phones, tablets, and other small peripherals. Users should note that up to two ports at a time can be used for charging. The docking station’s single-cable connection that is conveniently located on the side of the dock eliminates the need for an additional charging cable, minimizing clutter and maximizing productivity. The docking station’s power delivery paired with lightning-fast transfer speeds allow users to accomplish more with the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station. The three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports support data transfers up to 40Gbps, joined by two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports that support 10Gbps. The elite docking station allows users to daisy-chain up to six devices at once and provides 32Gbps native PCIe support for external GPUs and Thunderbolt-based external storage devices. It also includes a UHS-II card reader capable of transferring up to 312MB/s. The UHS-II SD card reader can transfer files three times faster than a standard UHS-I card reader, giving users access to content in the blink of an eye. PREMIUM DESIGN EMPLOYS INDUSTRY-LEADING TECHNOLOGY FOR USE ACROSS OPERATING SYSTEMS: Staying in line with Satechi’s sleek and slim aesthetic, the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station features aircraft-grade aluminum, conveniently labeled ports, and unique chamfered edges in a Space Gray colorway to seamlessly fit in any workspace. The certified Thunderbolt and DisplayLink technologies and compatibility across operating systems from Windows and Google Chrome to Mac provides accessibility to various users from professional videographers to digital creators.

Staying in line with Satechi’s sleek and slim aesthetic, the Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station features aircraft-grade aluminum, conveniently labeled ports, and unique chamfered edges in a Space Gray colorway to seamlessly fit in any workspace. The certified Thunderbolt and DisplayLink technologies and compatibility across operating systems from Windows and Google Chrome to Mac provides accessibility to various users from professional videographers to digital creators. PRICING AND AVAILABILITY: Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Multi-Display Docking Station is currently available on Satechi.net for $299.99.

What do you think of this new Satechi dock? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.