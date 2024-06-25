iFi merges wireless connectivity with lossless CD quality audio transmission and audiophile-grade circuitry, ZEN Blue 3 offers a true audiophile-grade Bluetooth experience. New to the ZEN Blue 3 is three new operation modes including Bluetooth RX, TX, and DAC, while also featuring aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec to receive or transmit Lossless CD-quality and Hi-Res audio over Bluetooth and a switchable low-latency mode.

The new iFi ZEN CAN 3 with xMEMS support also offers lossless CD quality sound and switchable low latency. Here’s what the press release had to say about this new device.

The iFi ZEN Blue 3 is the world’s first wireless DAC that can both transmit and receive lossless CD quality with no data loss. The new DAC uses the latest Bluetooth 5.4 and the aptX Lossless codec, and Hi-Res 96kHz via LDAC and LDHC/HWA. aptX Lossless falls under the ‘aptX Adaptive’ codec, which houses multiple codecs with different transmission speeds and bit rates within it.

For audio connoisseurs, this means the ZEN Blue 3 allows you to stream lossless CD-quality music from your mobile phone to your Hi-Fi system. Home cinema lovers can also enjoy high-quality audio with Hi-Res Bluetooth headphones while watching movies at home, and much more.

For those using the ZEN Blue 3 in transmission mode for watching video content or gaming, there is a low latency button on the front of the unit.

Perfect for intense gaming sessions or relaxing movie nights, low latency mode resolves the delay issue between the video and audio, meaning the audio is in sync with the video content.

The iFi ZEN Blue 3 is more versatile than ever, with three new function modes to suit any listener. These modes include:

RX mode, which receives Bluetooth from a source device

TX mode, which transmits Bluetooth to a device

Wired DAC mode

ZEN Blue 3 can now act as a traditional wired DAC via USB-C or S/PDIF inputs. ZEN Blue 3 has true audiophile-grade, Hi-Fi circuitry and is not just a System on a Chip solution by using separate Bluetooth, DAC and Op-Amp chips for superior sound.

With so many Hi-Res audio options available to the ZEN Blue 3, making balanced circuitry available to users is more important than ever. By including a balanced line output, users with a balanced audio setup can look forward to significantly reduced signal noise and crosstalk between channels, bringing all the clarity with none of the audio clutter.

Following the redesigned aesthetic of the ZEN 3 product series, the ZEN Blue 3 showcases an eye-catching two-tone front panel design to stand out among hi-fi ‘black boxes’. Similarly, the ZEN Blue 3 exudes character and personality with its smile-like button layout.

Underpinning the circuitry are cherry-picked, premium components from TDK, and Texas Instruments. The amplification stage boasts iFi/AMR’s own ‘OV’ (Operationsverstärker) series op-amps, outperforming commercial chips that use low-grade copper and inexpensive aluminum bond-wire.

The iFi ZEN Blue 3 is available to purchase from 9th July at ifi-audio.com for $299 USD/CAD.

