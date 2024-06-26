Desktop office headphones haven’t exactly been a category that’s made waves or has had much innovation. Usually, office headphones are utilitarian and to the point, with little to offer in terms of features and quality. But the Dell WL7024 headset is looking to give the office worker more in terms of, well, everything. I think that part of the reason the new Dell WL7024 headset was designed, was to give office workers who work from home, something that they could use away from the desk too.

With so many users working from home, the time for a great pair of headphones that can function as a quality pair of music and entertainment headphones is now. With the Dell WL7024, users can work their nine to five while Zooming, conferencing, taking in seminars and then switching over to listen to quality music or videos without switching headphones. Let’s get into the full review of the Dell WL7024 headset and find out why it’s a fantastic choice in and out of the office.

The Quick Take

I will keep this Quick Take short and sweet.

The new Dell WL7024 are spectacular headphones for business use. They handle conferencing and calls like a champ with clarity and clearness. The added ANC is helpful if you’re in a louder office environment. But these headphones are decent enough to use for listening to good quality music and movies. So you don’t have to swap out headphones.

I wouldn’t say these are as good as something like the Focal Bathys, for entertainment and music, but they will get the job more than done. The ANC works well, and the soundstage is neutral and balanced. My one gripe would have to come with the charging stand. While I like it and it looks impressive, it’s probably over kill. It’s not a dealbreaker by any means.

I’d say that the Dell WL7024 headset is the perfect headset for business users who need excellent conferencing and call quality. But also for those who intend to use them for entertainment and music and don’t want to have two pairs of headphones at their desk.

Specifications

The Dell WL7024 has the following features and specifications:

Audio (output/speaker) Speaker Size: 40mm Frequency Response: 20Hz — 20kHz Frequency Response (music mode): 20Hz — 20kHz Frequency Response (talk mode): 100Hz — 8kHz Speaker Driver Sensitivity: 116dB@ 1mW at 1kHz Noise cancellation: Adaptive ANC User Hearing Protection: Yes — EN50332 Impedance: 32 Ohms

Audio AI Noise Cancellation: Dual Directional AI NC (Outgoing & Incoming audio) Microphone Type: 7 Mic, AINR (AI Noise Reduction), AIBF (AI beam forming) capable Microphone Frequency Range: 100Hz — 14kHz Microphone Direction: Omni — Directional, AI Beam Forming Sensitivity: -38dBV/Pa Signal-to-Noise Ration (SNR): > 65 dB Mic Boom: Boomless

Design & Fit Form Factor: Over-Ear Weight: 0.65 lbs Headset Dimensions: 7.79 in (W) x 7.87 in (L) x 1.77 in (H) Ear Cushion Size: 2.9 in (W) x 3.7 in (L) x 0.88 in (H) Headband Material: leatherette + memory foam Ear Cushion Material: leatherette + memory foam cushion Stacking/Stowing: Rotational fold

Battery & Charging Performance Fast charging: Yes (Plugged). 15 mins = up to 12 Hrs Charging Dock: Yes, (USB-C connection) Charging Mechanism: USB-C (plug in for fast charging), Charging dock Headset Battery Capacity: 750mAh Battery Charge Time: <3 Hrs to Full

Talk/Listening Time Talk: Up to 28hrs (ANC Off & Busy light Off) Up to 26hrs (ANC On & Busy light Off) Listening time: Up to 80hrs (ANC Off & Busy light Off) Up to 60hrs (ANC On & Busy light Off)

Charging Dock Dimensions & Weight : 3.89 in (W) x 5.6 in (L) x 2.0 in (H)

486g

: 3.89 in (W) x 5.6 in (L) x 2.0 in (H) 486g Connectivity Wireless Connections: BT 5.3 w/ range up to 30 m/100 ft (ca. 30 m) Wireless Adapter (Teams’ BT Dongle): Yes, USB-C Wired Connections: Detachable USB C-C (charging) Wired Audio: 3.5mm audio input (1.2m length cable) Charging Cable Length: 1.2m USB Converter Adapter/Dongle: USB-A (male), USB-C (female) Fast Pairing: Windows Swift Pair — Yes Multi-Point: Yes (Up to 8 devices, 2 simultaneous connections) LE Audio Ready: Yes (via firmware upgrade)

Intelligent / Advanced Features Transparency Mode: Yes Voice Assistant (Pass-Through) — Mobile Only: iOS (Apple Siri), Android (Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby) Telemetry: Yes ANC Mode: Yes, Button AI Beamforming: Yes

Controls, Indicators Head Sensor: Yes. Advanced Smart Sensor. Usage/Call LED Indicators: Double-sided LED

Button controls Power On / Off / Bluetooth Pairing Mic Control (mute/unmute) ANC mode control button (on/off/transparency) Microsoft Teams button

Touch Controls Vol +/- Play/Pause Answer/End calls Reject incoming calls Voice assistant Incoming audio noise cancellation On/Off (AI Downlink NC)

Software Certifications: Microsoft Teams (Open Office) Certified

Zoom Certified Hardware OS Support: Win11/10 64 Bit macOS



What’s In The Box

Dell WL7024 ANC headset

Charging Dock

Charging Cable

Hardshell Carrying Case

AUX Cable

USB-C Cable

USB-C Wireless Audio Receiver

USB-A Adapter

Manuals and Documentation

Design

Let me start with the charging cradle. The cradle is very well-made and it is heavy, for its size. I do like how heavy it is, as it gives me confidence it won’t fall over. The charging cradle is fairly basic and it holds the Dell WL7024 headset upright while the pogo pins charge them. The integrated USB-C cable probably should have been removable. This would have been nice just to be able to use that cable on the go if you wanted to. But not a dealbreaker.

The Dell WL7024 headset itself is mostly made up of all plastics. These are high-quality plastics but still, it is plastic and it makes the headset very lightweight. That actually may be a good thing for users who get easily fatigued wearing heavy headphones.

The headband and ear pads are made from a leatherette material, which is comfortable but can get a bit hot if you’re not well air-conditioned. The ear cups do articulate, allowing for good movement to accommodate different sized heads and ears. The ear pads have a decent size and do a good job of covering my big ears to seal out ambient noise.

The headband adjustment is generous and at full extension, is actually a bit too large for even my large melon. The outside of the ear cups have a cloth like material on half of it and plastic on the other. It’s a nice design cue that adds some flair to the look of the Dell WL7024 headset. The ear pads are also replaceable and you can order extras on Dell’s website.

As far as controls and buttons, these are all located at the bottom of either the left or right ear cup. Plus, you have touch controls to use if you wish.

Overall, the design and build quality of the Dell WL7024 headset is great. I wouldn’t say it’s up to the level of something like AirPods Max or Focal Bathys, but this is a different segment, so I understand the reasoning behind some design and material choices. The main thing is, they are built well and made well. These should hold up for a long time.

Ease of Use

The Dell WL7024 headset is similar to any other pair of headphones, it’s simple to use. Getting them setup is straightforward, though I would advise charging them to full before first use. That’s just good practice with any battery operated device.

Once you have them paired to your device, PC, mac, phone, or tablet, you are ready to go. You can download and use the Dell app for iOS and Android. I used these with my Mac Mini so I did not use the app.

The button controls are simple, and the touch controls are actually useful. I usually hate touch controls, but these didn’t seem to grab movement accidentally. Many touch controls I’ve used seem to register touch when you don’t want them to.

Overall, these are dead simple to use. I’m not sure anyone will have an issue using them at all. Even my 84-year-old mom could use these.

App

The Dell Sound app used with the Dell WL7024 headset is a robust piece of software. There are numerous options here that lend themselves well to collaboration and features.

The app shows the headset’s battery level and what devices it is connected to. I like that I could connect to both my iPhone and Mac mini and could easily switch between the two. Though, I mostly used the Dell WL7024 headset with the Mac mini.

You can switch between audio modes with the app and adjust the mic noise cancellation. There is also the ability to adjust the sidetone, which reduces or increases the level of your voice. You can turn wear detection on and off and adjust other settings through the app.

Overall, this app is one of the more robust sound apps I’ve seen in a long time. I usually don’t like apps for headphones, but this one has good utility.

Sound

Let me touch on entertainment and content consumption sound first. The Dell WL7024 headset does an impressive job in this respect. The soundstage is fairly neutral, with a slight bend towards the bass and low end. I wouldn’t say that it’s my favorite headset for entertainment and content consumption but it is very capable. I think Dell tried to do its best to combine an excellent vocal headset with some benefits of an audiophile headset.

Where the WL7024 shines is the conferencing and voice features. The clarity in calls and conferencing is impressive and the audience Dell is shooting for does a lot of this work, so they hit the mark here. I found the microphone to be one of the best I’ve used, and callers could hear my clearly.

Top this with the ANC and Transparency features and you have a remarkable business headset. The ANC is actually better than some really nice entertainment headphones I’ve used. Transparency mode works well too.

Overall, I believe Dell has tried to make a headset that business professionals can use for work but also for entertainment. I don’t think the Dell WL7024 headset can replace a quality audiophile pair of headphones. But I think it does a good enough job for users to be able to have just one set of headphones on their office desk. The sound is remarkable when it comes to conferencing, and the features only enhance this. The sound for entertainment and content consumption is more than acceptable. These headphones sit in a very weird place, but I think that’s what Dell was shooting for.

Reception/Call Quality

This is one area the Dell WL7024 headset excels. After all, this is what it was made for. The reception is exceptional, but the call quality is really remarkable. This is built for conferencing and calls and it shows. Outstanding sound when listening to callers, and the mic does an outstanding job of delivering clarity to the other party.

Battery Life

The battery life is great. Given that there is a charging cradle, you should never run out of battery. I never killed these headphones and they lasted for days with battery leftover. It is effortless to just plop them on the charging cradle and walk away.

One thing I did notice in the specs is that battery life is drained faster when using them to talk. Listening battery life is much higher. So if you’re doing a lot of speaking with these, your mileage may vary. I don’t do a lot of talking and conferencing, so they lasted me a long time.

Price/Value

The price tag on the Dell WL7024 headset is on the pricey side at $360. This was a hard one for me. I think for business users, the value is absolutely here. These headphones shine for conferencing and calls. But if you’re looking for headphones for entertainment and content consumption and intend to do little talking. You might look elsewhere.

Wrap Up

The bottom line is. If you’re a professional that needs an excellent headset that does conferencing, calls, ANC, transparency, and call clarity outstandingly well. Then the Dell WL7024 headset is for you. If you intend to do very little with conferencing and calls, you might look elsewhere for entertainment and content consumption headphones. Not that the WL7024’s don’t do well in this aspect, but there are better choices for that specific use.

Dell WL7024 $359.99 Design 9.0/10

















Ease of Use 9.5/10

















Sound 9.0/10

















Reception/Call Quality 9.5/10

















Battery Life 9.0/10

















Price/Value 9.0/10

















Nailed it Nice build quality

Clean and modern design, looks nice on the desk

Easy to use and setup, good controls

Excellent conferencing sound quality and impressive entertainment sound quality

Battery life will vary but impressive by our use Needs work The charging dock is nice, but maybe a bit overkill?

These are pricey but I think business users will get value from them Purchase From Dell



