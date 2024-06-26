Furrion debuts the Aurora Full Sun Pro Series 4K LED Outdoor TV and the addition of all-new Lumina retractable awnings to its portfolio. Furrion says, “These cutting-edge offerings reinforce Furrion’s commitment to providing outdoor enthusiasts with a comprehensive range of products that elevate outdoor spaces.”

From a family seeking to create memorable moments in their backyard oasis watching the big game under the shade, or a restaurant owner aiming to elevate their customer’s experience with premium entertainment. Furrion has a solution for any lifestyle and budget. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about these new products.

The Aurora Full Sun Pro Series 4K LED Outdoor TV represents the ultimate in outdoor entertainment technology, delivering unparalleled visual performance and durability. Available in screen sizes of 55“, 65”, and 75”, this Pro Series Outdoor TV caters to both commercial and residential outdoor spaces, ensuring that any outdoor space can enjoy premium entertainment in their preferred setting, now with increased brightness and built for direct sun.

“We are thrilled to provide an enhanced solution for creating luxurious and immersive outdoor entertainment spaces for a range of customers and needs,” said Grant Olafson, Vice President of Furrion’s Consumer Division. “Providing solutions for both residential and commercial applications has always been a priority of ours, and we are focused on continuing to create extensions of our business that elevate the customer experience.”

Aurora Full Sun Pro Series 4K LED Outdoor TV

With 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR10+ for stunning picture quality and lifelike detail, the Full Sun Pro Series TV delivers an immersive viewing experience. The 2500-nit high brightness ensures exceptional visibility even in direct sunlight, making it perfect for outdoor environments. The IP-66 Rating protects against much of what Mother Nature can throw at it, ensuring reliable performance even in extreme weather conditions. Optical Bonding technology eliminates air gaps for improved visibility, impact absorption, and prevention of moisture formation, ensuring long-term TV screen durability.

Additional features include:

XtremeShield IK-09 Impact Resistant Screen

Low Haze anti-scratch coating

Industrial heat sinks allow for operation in extreme temperatures and direct sun

Operating Range: -24° to 140°F

Backlight rated hours: 40,000

24/7 operation

3 x HDMI (1 ARC), 2 x USB 5V/1A, Optical, RJ45

Smart platform powered by webOS Hub

RangeXtend Wi-Fi boosting antenna

2-year warranty

Pro Series Pricing and Availability

The Pro Series Full Sun 4K Smart Outdoor TVs will be available for purchase beginning early August 2024 at Furrion, Best Buy, and other local retailers.

55” Pro Series TV — MSRP $7,999.99

65” Pro Series TV — MSRP $8,999.99

75” Pro Series TV — MSRP $10,999.99

Lumina™ Solar-Powered Retractable Awning

In addition to the Pro Series Outdoor TVs, Furrion introduces its all-new retractable awnings, designed to combine style and functionality to enhance outdoor living spaces. No expensive electrical work is needed for installation—these solar-powered awnings harness the sustainable energy of the sun. With the Furrion Lumina retractable outdoor awning for homes, patios, and decks, say goodbye to the sweltering heat and fears of UV exposure. Furrion is revolutionizing the outdoor experience, turning that sizzling deck or patio into a cool, shaded haven and transforming any outdoor space into a functional, comfortable extension of the home.

These premium awnings offer unparalleled shade and protection against the elements, creating comfortable and inviting outdoor environments for relaxation and entertainment. Backed by a 10-year warranty, these awnings are made to last and withstand any harsh weather conditions thrown its way.

Furrion Lumina awnings come fully loaded with premium features at no extra cost and are fully customizable with various Sunbrella fabric options. Benefit from a built-in wind sensor for enhanced functionality, and connect the awning to your preferred voice assistant for hands-free control through the new Furrion AwnCommand™ app.

Awning Pricing and Availability

The Lumina Solar-Powered Retractable Awnings will be available for purchase in July 2024

Pricing starting at $6250.00

