Today, GE Lighting, a Savant company, announced that its Cync reveal HD+ Full Color Undercabinet Fixtures are now available for purchase. Originally debuted at CES 2024, these innovative lights are the first and only full color and edge-lit smart undercabinet lights in the North American market, setting a new standard for home lighting.

These new Cync lighting fixtures look pretty remarkable and we will have a full review in the coming weeks. For now, here’s what the press release had to say about these units.

With exceptional clarity, millions of color options and smart control, Cync reveal products offer an elegant, easy-to-install solution for your kitchen. The slim profile and edge-lit design create beautifully diffused pools of vibrant colors and clean, pure light, elevating your space with style and functionality.

Just in time for summer hosting and at-home entertaining, the undercabinet assortment includes 12″, 18″ and 24″ edge-lit bars and 3″ diameter puck lights. Easily mix and match to create clean accent lighting in your kitchen (or any other cabinet space) and connect multiple fixtures. Use Full Color Smart Undercabinet Fixtures to change the vibe of any space in seconds. Smart task lighting provides direct tunable whites for when you need it, and lets you choose from millions of colors to create the perfect ambiance for the whole house.

With thoughtful features like captive screws and the flexibility to power with the included plug or wired directly into a circuit, installation is quick and easy. The new undercabinet and puck lights are Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled for enhanced smart control and set up effortlessly in the Cync app — no hub required. Plus, these smart lights seamlessly connect to voice assistants and are compatible with Matter for convenient voice control.

Cync’s new reveal HD+ Full Color Undercabinet Fixtures are now available at Amazon, Lowe’s, and Best Buy starting at $59.99 MSRP. Coming soon to Walmart and Target.

Edge-lit lighting for more uniform distribution (bars only)

A slimmer profile compared to traditional fixtures

Easy linking (connect multiple bars and pucks)

4 size options to choose from (12”, 18” and 24” bars and 3” puck)

Expansive dimming range

Compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and connects directly to SmartThings and Apple Home through Matter

Choose from millions of colors, tunable white tones and reveal® light

