Today, LG Electronics announced a limited edition pink MyView Smart Monitor (27SR5BF-P) desktop setup with a matching keyboard and mouse. Designed for work and fun alike, this chic desktop setup is home office-ready with access to cloud PC services like Microsoft 365 and Google applications without a PC and makes it easy to stream apps through webOS.

Computing setups have become as personal as the food we eat and the clothes we wear. So this new LG MyView Smart Monitor desktop setup is sure to please some users out there. Here’s what the rest of the LG press release had to say.

The Pink MyView Smart Monitor Desktop Setup is available today at LG.com and will retail for $299.99. Key details include:

Think Pink with the Ultimate Desktop Setup: Whether you’re catching up on work or winding down with your favorite content, bring some flair to your desktop with the style and functionality of a pink MyView monitor, pink wireless keyboard, and pink wireless mouse.

At 1920×1080 resolution, LG's FHD IPS Display features vibrant color and clarity at wide angles. Work through your projects with ease and efficiency.

Thanks to webOS23, find your favorites fast with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max, and instant access to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. From webOS, access cloud PC services such as Microsoft 365 and Google applications, all without a PC.

With a 3-side, virtually frameless design and a sleek, flat stand, the monitor looks great on a home office desktop. The screen's tilt adjustment allows for viewing the screen the way you like it.

