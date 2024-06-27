To mark Celestion speakers’ 100th anniversary, Marshall has given the Studio JTM amp a redesign, featuring the introduction of an artisanal 12-inch speaker. Recalling the legacy and sound of Celestion’s first speakers built for electric guitars in the late 50s and early 60s, the Celestion 100 amp is a display of the long-standing collaboration between two musical legends.

This collector’s piece has been handcrafted in the UK and is available for a limited run of just 100 units worldwide. Here’s what the Marshall press release had to say about this very limited guitar amp.

The original JTM created a sound that defined a generation, delivering the legendary loud blend of crunch and clean recognized the world over. A true icon for guitar enthusiasts everywhere, this new limited edition version picks up right where its predecessor left off. Like the original 30W head, Celestion 100 is loaded with two ECC83 preamp valves, two 5881 power amp valves and one ECC83 phase splitter, taking you right back to the renaissance of rock ’n’ roll. It is also equipped with the limited edition Celestion 100 Alnico speaker, this new speaker gives a classic low-end grunt that eloquently complements the warm and vocal mid-range crunchy upper tones.

“The tone of Celestion 100, is very much based on those really early Alnico guitar speakers and we spent a lot of time listening to several of them just to get the right tonal benchmark. Designed to look and sound as close as possible to those early Alnicos as we could possibly make it, and a real tribute to the original, we believe we made these hundredth anniversary speakers into something truly special.”, stated John Paice, Marketing Communications Manager at Celestion.

Hand-built in Marshall’s world-class Bletchley factory in the UK, Celestion 100 features finger-jointed cabinets, hand-welded chassis, hand-soldered potentiometers and valve bases, and the highest quality components. Adorned with period correct aesthetics including the same metal, red enamel poured “coffin” logo, matched with new white knobs, black paneling and cream covering.

“Celestion has been part of the Marshall family right from the very beginning, and more than six decades later, that union is still thriving. Over the years, we have cultivated a truly genuine relationship built on our shared passion for British craftsmanship and world-class sound. It is this foundation that allows us to make really great amps, and the Celestion 100 is no exception. I can’t think of a more iconic way of celebrating this 100-year milestone.”, said Steve Smith, Product Expert for Musical Instruments at Marshall Group.

Celestion 100 head and cabinets are available exclusively from June 24th, with no more than 100 bundles available worldwide. Available in selected markets only and through limited retailers from 2999,99 USD, find out more at the link below.

