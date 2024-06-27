New on Netflix June 28 to July 4: Eddie Murphy returns as Axel Foley

Happy Canada Day (for those of you in Canada) and Happy 4th of July (for those of you in the US) in advance! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix June 28 to July 4th list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June and July if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix June 28 to July 4th list which is headlined by Eddie Murphy as he returns to Beverly Hills as Detective Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in June. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Coming in June

Braid, Anniversary Edition: Bend time to solve subtle platform puzzles in this update of an indie classic, featuring refreshed artwork and seriously in-depth creator commentary.

Katana Zero: Kill your enemies or face instant death. Slow down time as you slash and dash through a dystopian city to unravel past secrets in this retro adventure.

Paper Trail: Solve puzzles and explore cozy places around a foldable paper world in this enchanting game about growing up. Long-lost secrets and other wonders await.

Sonic Mania Plus: Zip through 3D race courses, jump over obstacles and battle iconic villains in this high-octane running game featuring the world’s fastest blue hedgehog.

Coming in July

The Case of the Golden Idol: Dive into the twisted mystery of a family’s cursed heirloom. Examine clues and use your powers of deduction to solve a series of grisly murders.

Cozy Grove Camp Spirit: Help ghostly bears find peace in this relaxing sequel to the beloved role-playing game where kindness rules and new friends, crafts and mysteries await.

Hearts: Play your hand carefully in this quintessential card game to avoid taking any tricks that include hearts — or collect them all to shoot the moon!

Netflix Stories: Perfect Match: Create your dream character, date anyone who catches your eye, and find love — or break hearts — in this game based on the hit Netflix reality show

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June/July but not necessarily this week in the Netflix June 28 to July 4th list, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Coming in June

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Season 1: Part 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.

As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge. Supacell (NETFLIX SERIES): When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it’s down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves.

When five ordinary South Londoners discover they have extraordinary powers, it’s down to one man to bring them together to save the woman he loves. The Whirlwind (NETFLIX SERIES): A whirlwind clash ensues when a deputy prime minister of economy stands against the prime minister who aims to uproot the corrupt powers that be.

Coming in July

LALIGA: All Access (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This docuseries grants an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league — from triumphs during the game to tears off the pitch.

This docuseries grants an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league — from triumphs during the game to tears off the pitch. Simone Biles Rising (NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES): Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey, and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

And now for the Netflix June 28 to July 4th list:

June 28

A Family Affair (NETFLIX FILM): A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity. Hoarders: Season 14 🇺🇸

Instant Family 🇨🇦

The Mole: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. Òlòtūré: The Journey (NG) (NETFLIX SERIES): Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe.

Working undercover as a sex worker in Nigeria, a young journalist out to expose corruption fights for her life as she forges a path to Europe. Owning Manhattan (NETFLIX SERIES): In this new Netflix reality series, Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he’s not alone: he’s leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world.

In this new Netflix reality series, Owning Manhattan gives a look inside the glamorous, adrenaline-filled universe of high-stakes real estate in New York City. World famous broker and CEO Ryan Serhant will stop at nothing as he builds his brokerage and goes after the most exclusive luxury listings in the city. And he’s not alone: he’s leading an ambitious army of agents on a mission to become the #1 brokerage in the world. Savage Beauty: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): With the face of Bhengu Beauty on the run, the family wrestles over control of their empire as they each fight for their own future.

June 30

Alone: Season 10 🇺🇸

NCIS: Seasons 16-17 🇺🇸

The Smurfs: Season 2

Being a new month, there are plenty of new additions to the New on Netflix June 28 to July 4th list on July 1st!

July 1

A Quiet Place 🇨🇦

About Antoine: Season 1

Amazing Antoine

Ambulance 🇨🇦

American Hustle 🇺🇸

American Psycho 🇺🇸

Annabelle 🇺🇸

Back to the Future 🇺🇸

Back to the Future Part II 🇺🇸

Back to the Future Part III 🇺🇸

The Bad Guys 🇨🇦

Big Daddy 🇺🇸

The Blind Side 🇺🇸

Bodies Bodies Bodies 🇨🇦

Call Me by Your Name 🇺🇸

Captain Phillips 🇺🇸

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 🇺🇸

Easy A 🇺🇸

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (Batch 3) 🇺🇸

Fried Green Tomatoes 🇨🇦

Grown Ups 2 🇨🇦

The House Bunny 🇺🇸

Jigsaw 🇺🇸

The Karate Kid 🇺🇸

Kindergarten Cop 🇨🇦

Lost: Seasons 1-6 🇺🇸

Magic Mike XXL 🇺🇸

Matilda 🇺🇸

The New Romantic 🇨🇦

The Nun 🇺🇸

Pacific Rim: Uprising 🇨🇦

Paw Patrol: The Movie 🇺🇸

Resident Evil: Vendetta 🇨🇦

She’s All That 🇨🇦

Spider-Man 🇺🇸

Spider-Man 2 🇺🇸

Spider-Man 3 🇺🇸

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 2 🇺🇸

Step Brothers 🇨🇦

Suits: Season 9 🇺🇸

The Sweetest Thing 🇺🇸

Uncle Buck 🇺🇸

The Wiz 🇺🇸

Zombieland 🇺🇸

July 2

SPRINT (NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES): Elite sprinters navigate training, media scrutiny and fierce competition in this sports series following their race to become the world’s fastest humans.

July 3

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (NETFLIX FILM): Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit detective Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos.

Forty years after his unforgettable first case in Beverly Hills, Detroit detective Axel Foley returns to do what he does best: solve crimes and cause chaos. Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes) ): In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

(new episodes) In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first. The Man with 1000 Kids (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A group of families learn the charismatic man they had trusted is sperm donor to hundreds – or perhaps thousands – of other children across the world.

July 4

Barbecue Showdown: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): The mouthwatering cooking competition returns as nine contestants face off in a fiery battle to be the next barbecue champion.

The mouthwatering cooking competition returns as nine contestants face off in a fiery battle to be the next barbecue champion. Jack Reacher 🇨🇦

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile 🇨🇦

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

And there you have the New on Netflix June 28 to July 4th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What will you be watching on the Netflix June 28 to July 4th list this week? Will you be checking out Eddie Murphy as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in A Family Affair, or catching up on your backlog? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.