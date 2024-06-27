The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is coming soon and we expect the company’s latest foldables to be the stars of the show. Foldables are a massive priority for Samsung and they’ve been at the forefront of this tech for over five years. They were thought to be nuts for releasing the first Galaxy Fold, but that device has only proven to get better each year.

Yes, there are still several things that foldables have to do better, but I am confident that Samsung’s latest batch will address some issues from the past. The next Galaxy Unpacked is almost here and if you’re even the slight bit interested, Samsung is running some pre-order deals you should take advantage of.

Galaxy Unpacked will be held in Paris, France on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event will be livestreamed on the Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel. For now, customers can reserve one of the next generation of Galaxy devices on Samsung’s website and in doing so, are eligible to receive $50 instant Samsung Credit and up to $1,500 in savings when they pre-order.

The Evolution of Foldables

Since the birth of the foldable phone in 2019, Samsung has continued to innovate and introduce unique, cutting-edge technology into the hinge mechanism of its Galaxy Z Fold series to create a revolutionary hinge design with each release. Samsung has also worked to reduce the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold series with each iteration – shaving 3.7mm of thickness and 23 grams of weight off the design across 5 generations. Each year, Samsung refines the Galaxy Z Fold series by leveraging precise engineering and meticulous manufacturing processes — carefully studying the internal mechanisms and exterior design.

S24 Portraits of Athletes Unveiled in Paris

Today, Samsung revealed a brand-new, citywide art campaign in collaboration with the City of Paris, featuring photos by the legendary French photographer Raymond Depardon and his son, director and photographer Simon Depardon, ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The series of images depict Team Samsung Galaxy athletes Sarah Bee (Breaking), Aurelien Giraud (Skateboarding), Mejdi Schalck (Sport Climbing) and Yvan Wouandji (Blind Football), all photographed by the father-son team. Raymond Depardon has captured some of the most iconic images of the athletes in Olympic competition between 1964 and 1980, and the new campaign pays homage to Raymond’s renowned work and the rich history of The Games.

