July 2024 is near and that means new content on Crackle, Redbox, Chicken Soup, and now Popcornflix. This month we have Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard starring in Experimenter. Be sure to browse all three of these services for more Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard flicks.
Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcornflix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices. They are also available on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.
We are back this month and our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for July 2024 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Let us know what you thought of Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard in Experimenter. We’ve also included Popcornflix this month!
As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings. Now, let’s see who else is joining Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard in this month’s Crackle lineup!
Find Winona Ryder & Peter Sarsgaard And More On Crackle In May 2024
The movies and TV shows listed below may have different start dates. Be sure to check Crackle throughout May if you don’t see your movie or TV show listed yet.
Playing on Redbox, Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard In Experimenter
- The Wolfpack
- Robert The Bruce
- Exit Plan
- Into The White
- Burning Plain
- 360
- Body at Brighton Rock
- A Second Chance
- 10th & Wolf
- Poor Boy’s Game
- American Apocalypse
- Experimenter
Playing On Crackle
- Follow Me
- Taboo
- The Balibo Conspiracy
- Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With the Godmother
- The Lost City
- The Scapegoat
- Robocop: Dark Justice
- The Year of Getting to Know Us
- Nature Calls
- Crossbow 21
- Thunder Sea Patrol
Playing on Popcornflix
- Coast Guard Alaska
- Transsiberian
- Line of Duty
- Killing Season
- Flash Gordon
- The River King
- Farscape
- Grand Isle
- Robin of Sherwood
- Crown Vic
- Sweepers
- Borderline
Playing on Chicken Soup
- This is Paradise
- Off the Rails
- Road Trip Masters
- Stranded
- Lyndey Milan’s Summer Baking Secrets
- Dinotopia
- Summer’s End
- Fairwood
- Vacation Rental Potential
- World’s Best Beaches
- Swell
- Petal Pushers
