July 2024 is near and that means new content on Crackle, Redbox, Chicken Soup, and now Popcornflix. This month we have Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard starring in Experimenter. Be sure to browse all three of these services for more Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard flicks.

Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcornflix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices. They are also available on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.

We are back this month and our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for July 2024 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. Let us know what you thought of Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard in Experimenter. We’ve also included Popcornflix this month!

As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings. Now, let’s see who else is joining Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard in this month’s Crackle lineup!

Find Winona Ryder & Peter Sarsgaard And More On Crackle In July 2024

The movies and TV shows listed below may have different start dates. Be sure to check Crackle throughout July if you don't see your movie or TV show listed yet.

Playing on Redbox, Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard In Experimenter

Winona Ryder and Peter Sarsgaard In Experimenter

The Wolfpack

Robert The Bruce

Exit Plan

Into The White

Burning Plain

360

Body at Brighton Rock

A Second Chance

10th & Wolf

Poor Boy’s Game

American Apocalypse

Playing On Crackle

The Balibo Conspiracy

Follow Me

Taboo

Cocaine Cowboys 2: Hustlin’ With the Godmother

The Lost City

The Scapegoat

Robocop: Dark Justice

The Year of Getting to Know Us

Nature Calls

Crossbow 21

Thunder Sea Patrol

Playing on Popcornflix

Killing Season

Coast Guard Alaska

Transsiberian

Line of Duty

Flash Gordon

The River King

Farscape

Grand Isle

Robin of Sherwood

Crown Vic

Sweepers

Borderline

Playing on Chicken Soup

Dinotopia

This is Paradise

Off the Rails

Road Trip Masters

Stranded

Lyndey Milan’s Summer Baking Secrets

Summer’s End

Fairwood

Vacation Rental Potential

World’s Best Beaches

Swell

Petal Pushers

