A new collaboration between Amazon and Xbox that lets you play games directly from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices via cloud gaming is a massive win for everyone. Especially for those who enjoy playing video games. Starting in July, with no exact timeline, members who have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will have access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games. You can play games such as Starfield, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5.

Now, here’s the caveat when it comes to what select Fire TV devices can be used. If you have either the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) or the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023), you’re all set. From there, it’s a matter of having a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Here are the steps to start playing Xbox games on your Fire TV:

Download the Xbox app on your Fire TV device.

Sign in with your Microsoft account to play. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have instant access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games.

Not a member? No worries! You can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one low monthly price, or check out Fortnite without a membership.

Connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Controllers like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, or DualShock 4 controller are all compatible.

Start Playing!

I’m not going to lie, it’s pretty cool for Amazon and Xbox to collaborate and allow gamers to play their Xbox games anywhere as long as there’s access to decent internet and a specific Fire TV Stick. Unfortunately, Amazon has not mentioned any other Fire TV devices that will have access to Xbox cloud gaming.

