BritBox July 2024: Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer go head to head in “Killing Eve”

The BritBox streaming service is a joint collaboration of the BBC and ITV and offers the largest collection of British TV in the U.S. and Canada.

With that out of the way, let’s check out what’s coming to the BritBox July 2024 list, which Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer headline in the BritBox debut of Killing Eve.

July 2

Grace (Season 4)

Episodes: North American Premiere, BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive | 4 x 120’ | Weekly

John Simm (Crime) returns as tenacious Detective Superintendent Roy Grace in series four of the hit detective drama based on Peter James’ bestselling novels. Investigating cases as dark and complex as ever, Grace and his team unearth a web of ancient grudges in the world of antiques in “Dead Man’s Time” and face a case where nothing is as it first appears in “Want You Dead”. In “You Are Dead” they are thrown into possibly their most disturbing case yet when skeletal remains are discovered, and in “Love You Dead”, while investigating a burglar’s gruesome death, the team must urgently trace a woman who could be in danger after a suspected mafia hit.

July 3

Suspects (Season 5)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 6 x 60’ | All at Once

Critically acclaimed British crime drama Suspects returns for a fifth series with the shocking murder of D.I. Martha Bellamy (Fay Ripley, Cold Feet). Passionate D.S. Jack Weston (Damien Molony, Crashing) reels when he’s confronted with the horror of the crime scene – this is personal for him. Can loyal D.C. Charlie Steele (Clare-Hope Ashitey, Top Boy) keep Jack under control this time?

Charismatic D.C.I. Drummond (James Murray, Masters of the Air) is drafted in to head up the traumatic investigation, alongside uncompromising D.S. Alisha Brooks (Lenora Crichlow, Avenue 5) and street-smart rookie D.C. Gary Roscoe (Perry Fitzpatrick, Sherwood). But one of the detectives has their own personal agenda… what will happen when the other cops discover that they’ve got a rogue officer in their midst? With the dialogue improvised by the actors, Suspects subverts and innovates the crime genre whilst delivering fast-paced, gripping detective drama.

July 4

Capital (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 4 x 50’ | Daily

This four-part miniseries centers on one gentrified London street and the interconnected lives of a diverse group of characters linked to it. Widely praised as outrageously funny, hugely moving, colorful and sharply-observed, Capital is dramatic yet humorous, and thoroughly entertaining.

July 8

Lovejoy (Season 6)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 10 x 60’ | All at Once

In the final series of drama about the disreputable antiques dealer played by Ian McShane (Deadwood), Lovejoy tracks down Tinker (Dudley Sutton, Casualty) after he disappears, tracks down a stolen samurai sword, and the rogueish antiques dealer finally prepares to settle down and marry Charlotte (Caroline Langrishe, Agatha Raisin).

July 15

Africa Rising with Afua Hirsch (Seasons 1-2)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 6 x 60’ | All at Once

Join writer and presenter Afua Hirsch for a six-part series celebrating the culture, history and politics of six of Africa’s most dynamic nations with epic locations, cultural heroes and extraordinary art, music and dance. From Kenya’s booming economy and Senegal’s poetry, street art and dance scenes to African powerhouse Nigeria, where we meet artists, designers and even a Nollywood icon, this series gives insights into these countries and their identities, which are rarely glimpsed in Western media. Exploring important questions around race, identity and imperialism, this is a bold and unmissable adventure.

July 16

Killing Eve (Season 1)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 8 x 60’ | All at Once

Multi-award winning drama, based on the Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings. Killing Eve centers on two women; Eve (Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Jodie Comer, Doctor Foster) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. Killing Eve topples the typical spy-action thriller as these two fiercely intelligent women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse.

July 17

24 Hours In Police Custody 10B

Episodes: North America Premiere, BritBox Exclusive | 6 x 47’ | All at Once

This hit series returns, capturing an unprecedented insight into the workings of a modern-day police station. With expanded and round-the-clock access to the units dealing with some of the most serious and difficult to solve crimes, the series follows dramatic cases in compelling detail. Each story plays out against the time pressure of only being able to hold a suspect in police custody for a maximum of 24 hours before that person must be charged or released. These stories have all the intrigue and fascination of a police drama – but here they are very real.

July 23

Killing Eve (Season 2)

Episodes: New to BritBox | 8 x 60’ | All at Once

Picking up where Series 1 left off, Killing Eve 2 follows Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy) as she navigates the fallout of stabbing love-drunk psychopath and career assassin, Villanelle (Jodie Comer, Doctor Foster). The two are drawn ever closer as MI6 are tasked with an even bigger threat than the likes of one lone killer. Under Carolyn (Fiona Shaw, Harry Potter)’s watch, Eve manipulates her complex relationship with Villanelle to recruit her for a crucial operation.

July 24

Silent Witness (Season 27)

Episodes: North American Premiere, BritBox Original, BritBox Exclusive | 10 x 60’ | 2x Weekly

The multi-award-winning crime drama returns with five more gripping stories for the team of scientists to solve. Led by pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox, Signora Volpe) and forensic scientist Jack Hodgson (David Caves, Jackie) , no case is ever the same for the investigators. A serial killer resurfaces, death stalks a campus, a mummified woman rocks a community, bodies are found entombed underground and deep fakes obscure the truth. As the team use their expertise to unlock the mysterious deaths and help police solve some of their most chilling cases, they are tested to their very limits.

July 30

Callan (Seasons 1-2)

Episodes: New to BritBox | S1 9 x 60’, S2 13 x 60’ | All at Once

Callan, an action-spy drama starring Edward Woodward (The Wicker Man) as David Callan, an agent of a state secret service dealing with internal security threats to the United Kingdom with carte blanche to use the most ruthless of methods.

