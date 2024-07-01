Up your game with Razer’s new Fortnite collection

If you’re a Fortnite player looking to up your game, Razer has a brand new collection of PC peripherals with artwork inspired by the popular free-to-play shooter.

The Razer | Fortnite collection consists of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse, BlackWidow V4 X gaming keyboard, Kraken V3 X gaming headset, and the Goliathus Extended Chroma gaming mouse mat. Blue in colour, each features yellow graffiti depicting the Fortnite llama.

Meant to elevate your game, the Razer peripherals include the following features:

DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse: Shoot your shot and hit the mark with a wireless, ultra-lightweight ergonomic mouse that feels incredibly comfortable to hold. Click heads and crank 90s at will with response that’s trusted by the pros.

Shoot your shot and hit the mark with a wireless, ultra-lightweight ergonomic mouse that feels incredibly comfortable to hold. Click heads and crank 90s at will with response that’s trusted by the pros. BlackWidow V4 X gaming keyboard: Turbo build like a boss with an advanced RGB mechanical keyboard featuring 6 macro keys. Do it all without skipping a beat thanks to smooth, silent switches.

Turbo build like a boss with an advanced RGB mechanical keyboard featuring 6 macro keys. Do it all without skipping a beat thanks to smooth, silent switches. Kraken V3 X gaming headset: Make your music packs and Party Royale hit different. Enjoy beefy sound and greater immersion with a lightweight, ultra-comfy RGB headset that also boasts a crystal-clear mic.

Make your music packs and Party Royale hit different. Enjoy beefy sound and greater immersion with a lightweight, ultra-comfy RGB headset that also boasts a crystal-clear mic. Goliathus Extended Chroma gaming mouse mat: Make your setup lit with a large, soft gaming mouse mat featuring unique LED edge lighting. Track opponents flawlessly thanks to a surface optimized for speed and precision.

Each item also comes with an in-game bonus:

DeathAdder V3 Pro bonus item: Cliffhanger Pickaxe

Cliffhanger Pickaxe BlackWidow V4 X bonus item: Demon Skull Pickaxe

Demon Skull Pickaxe Kraken V3 X bonus item: Raptor Glider

Raptor Glider Goliathus Extended Chroma bonus item: Dauntless Dragon Glider

You can also search for the elusive Fortnite llama on Razer.com and score a limited-edition Razer Supply Lamam Keycap when purchasing one of the new peripherals. Hurry, as you only have until July 4th to find it!

Each of the above peripherals start at $99.99 and are available on Razer.com, Amazon, and other participating retailers. Be sure to check out our reviews of other Razer products to see what we’ve thought of them!

