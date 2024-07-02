Today, LG announced the latest LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90ST-G.AAW4U1) in a new crisp, white colorway and sporting an improved processor. Currently, the new LG gram SuperSlim in white can be purchased for $799, a $600 savings from its retail price of $1399. Hit the link below to check it out.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Here are the key features of the new LG gram SuperSlim followed by more from the press release:

Ultra-Portable Design: Weighing just over 2 pounds (0.91 kg) and thinner than an AA battery, the LG gram SuperSlim is an incredibly portable and powerful laptop for productivity and activity

Weighing just over 2 pounds (0.91 kg) and thinner than an AA battery, the LG gram SuperSlim is an incredibly portable and powerful laptop for productivity and activity Stunning OLED Visuals: The 15” OLED screen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification delivers impeccable image detail and vibrant colors for an exceptional visual experience

The 15” OLED screen with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification delivers impeccable image detail and vibrant colors for an exceptional visual experience Robust Durability: This laptop meets military-grade durability standards, having passed seven rigorous tests, including resistance to vibration and extreme temperatures, ensuring reliable performance in various conditions

This laptop meets military-grade durability standards, having passed seven rigorous tests, including resistance to vibration and extreme temperatures, ensuring reliable performance in various conditions Windows 11 Home with Intel Evo Edition: The latest Windows 11 paired with the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor offers enhanced multitasking, creativity, and connectivity, ensuring peak performance for all your activities

The latest Windows 11 paired with the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor offers enhanced multitasking, creativity, and connectivity, ensuring peak performance for all your activities Long-Lasting Battery Life: Equipped with a 60Wh battery, the LG gram SuperSlim supports extended work, play, and streaming sessions without the need for frequent recharging.

LG Electronics USA (LG) is expanding its thinnest and lightest lineup of laptops with the LG gram SuperSlim in a crisp white colorway. The 2024 LG gram SuperSlim (15Z90ST-G.AAW4U1) stands out with an upgraded processor and sleek profile. Customers can now purchase the new LG gram SuperSlim for $799, a $600 savings from its retail price of $1399. Designed with ultra-portability in mind, the new 15.6-inch white model measures just .49-inches and weighs a scant 2.18lbs.

With Intel®1 Evo™ Edition powered by Intel® Core Ultra 5 125H processors, the 15Z90ST-G.AAW4U1 delivers improved performance for more productivity, content creation and entertainment. Powered by an Intel® Core Ultra Processor with an integrated AI Boost, this LG gram SuperSlim is faster than previous-generation CPU-only systems. Intel® Core™ Ultra processors include a specialized AI processing unit alongside supercharged performance to support advanced, innovative use cases and demanding applications. The architecture enables smooth graphics and power efficiency for improved battery life.

The latest LG gram SuperSlim is also equipped with Intel® Arc graphics and has a brilliant 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display with up to 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black, delivering exceptional image resolution with true-to-life detail and stunning, deep black levels.

The upgraded and ultralight LG gram SuperSlim is made for those who are always on the move and has passed seven tests for military-grade durability. Its LG gram Link app provides a simple solution for seamless integration with up to 10 devices across operating platforms. The intuitive app links the LG gram to devices with Android and iOS platforms for easy file sharing, collaborative screen viewing and real-time communication between devices. This LG gram also features a redesigned compact power adapter and multiple ports, including three USB Type-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, and 4 pole headphone jack to boost efficiency and productivity.

