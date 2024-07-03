Hot deals are cooking this 4th of July

4th of July is tomorrow and things are getting hot out there! While the temperature might be cooking you, these hot deals are going to bring some relief to your wallet. We gathered a handful of hot deals from Best Buy, Samsung, Dell, and more.

The hot deals below are subject to change, but are accurate at the time of publishing. Be sure to browse through each brand’s website for more hot deals within. These are just a few selections we made to help point you in the right direction.

HOT DEALS THIS JULY 4TH

Best Buy

These hot deals are live until July 7

Computing & Tablets: Apple — 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation) M1 chip Wi-Fi ($100 off) PURCHASE LINK

TVs: LG — 65″ Class C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD ($200 off) PURCHASE LINK

Gaming: HP OMEN — 25L Gaming Desktop — Intel Core i7-14700F — 32GB DDR5 Memory — NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti ($300 off) PURCHASE LINK

Appliances: LG — 4.5 Cu. Ft. HE Smart Front Load Washer and 7.4 Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer WashTower with Built-In Intelligence ($800 off) PURCHASE LINK

LG

Get up to 45% LG appliances this July!

Get up to 35% off LG OLED TVs through July 7. PURCHASE LINK.

Savings of up to 25% on refrigerators. PURCHASE LINK.

Upgrade your dishwasher with savings up to 30% off. PURCHASE LINK.

Samsung

TV deals are live now through July 14!

Samsung Frame — Save up to $1,000–7/1–7/14. PURCHASE LINK.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K — Save up to $2,600–7/1–7/14. PURCHASE LINK.

Samsung The Premiere — Save up to $1,200. Plus, get $1,000 off Rollable screen (VG-PRSP120S/ZA) with LSP9 Premiere — 7/1–7/14. PURCHASE LINK.

All kinds of deals now live for digital appliances.

Get up to $1,600 off select Refrigerators — 6/19–7/10. PURCHASE LINK.

Get $150 off on Jetbot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station 7/1–7/14. PURCHASE LINK.

Save $1300 on the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo — 6/19–7/10. PURCHASE LINK.

Great discounts on Samsung tablets and more.

Up to $220 OFF Tab S9 Ultra and $120 OFF Tab S9 Base and S9+. PURCHASE LINK.

Up to $350 OFF Samsung Galaxy Book 4 only on 7/4! PURCHASE LINK.

Up to $70 Off Samsung Buds2 Pro. PURCHASE LINK.

Crutchfield

Save big with Crutchfield this 4th of July.

Save 20% on select Alpine car speakers. PURCHASE LINK.

Save up to $70 on select Sony headphones. PURCHASE LINK.

Save up to $1,320 on JBL select JBL speakers and subs. PURCHASE LINK.

Dell

Get up to $700 off during Dell’s Black Friday in July sale!

Get $300 off the Inspiron 16 laptop. PURCHASE LINK.

Get $800 off the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop. PURCHASE LINK.

Get $300 off the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop. PURCHASE LINK.

Check out more PC deals and monitor discounts

