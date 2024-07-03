PS Audio announced the introduction of its aspen FR5 loudspeaker, a stand-mounted speaker that delivers the same quality as the larger aspen Series models, in a compact design that fits easily into smaller and medium-sized rooms.

Here’s the outline of features on the new PS Audio FR5’s followed by the press release.

Enclosure type: sealed

High-frequency transducer: 2.5-inch planar magnetic ribbon tweeter with Teonex diaphragm

Midrange/low-frequency transducer: 6.5-inch cast-frame, Curv woven polypropylene, split-gap magnet structure with dual copper Faraday rings

Passive radiator: 6 by 9-inch rear-firing

Thermoset resin fiberglass-composite woofer baffle

Magnetically attached grille

Custom crossover with premium metallized poly capacitors, air-core inductors and wirewound resistors

Frequency Response: 35 Hz – 20 kHz (- 6 dB, half-space; 30 Hz – 6 dB in-room)

Crossover Frequency: 1,750 Hz

Sensitivity: 83.5 dB

Nominal Impedance: 6 ohms (5.6 ohms minimum)

Recommended Amplifier Power: 50 – 150 watts

Dimensions: 14.5 × 8 × 13 inches (speaker only), optional stand, 28.25 × 11.75 × 14 inches

Weight: speaker, 26.6 lbs. (12.1 kg), stand, 13.7 lbs. (6.2 kg)

The new FR5 features a custom-designed PS Audio push-pull planar magnetic high-frequency driver, complemented by a newly designed midrange/woofer, and a high-excursion passive radiator. Available in satin black or satin white with optional matching stands, the PS Audio FR5 is styled to complement any décor.

Paul McGowan, PS Audio CEO, pointed out: “The FR5 was designed to bring the same level of uncompromising sound quality as all aspen Series speakers into any listening environment, and is ideal for living spaces where floorstanding speakers can’t be used. Although it’s small, the FR5 delivers powerful and dynamic sound with extended bass, and will play surprisingly loud even in larger rooms.”

The FR5 measures 14.5 inches (ca. 37 cm) high by 8 inches (ca. 20 cm) wide by 13 inches (ca. 33 cm) (ca. 33 cm) deep (28.25 inches (0.72 m) high with optional stands). The drivers in the FR5 are purpose-designed by PS Audio and are tuned for optimum performance in a two-way stand-mount configuration. The 2.5-inch planar magnetic ribbon tweeter is the same unit used in all aspen Series loudspeakers. It utilizes a symmetrical push-pull design with a high-strength magnet and a diaphragm made from Teonex® film, a material that provides exceptional clarity, transient response and resolution.

The aspen FR5 features a newly designed 6.5-inch cast frame midrange/woofer made from Curv woven polypropylene, a material that is drawn into thin monofilaments and woven and reinforced using a proprietary process. The high-excursion driver employs a split-gap magnet structure with dual Faraday rings and a custom suspension. It’s augmented by a rear-firing 6 by 9-inch passive radiator to achieve in-room low-frequency extension down to 30 Hz. Both FR5 drivers are mounted on a thermoset resin front baffle that adds rigidity and minimizes diffraction effects.

PS Audio’s aspen FR5 utilizes a new enclosure technology, with viscoelastic damping sheets between the bracing and cabinet side walls, and around the woofer. This minimizes unwanted enclosure vibrations and contributes to the FR5’s superb imaging and spaciousness. The crossover uses air-core inductors, metallized poly capacitors, and wirewound resistors to ensure maximum sonic purity and seamless driver integration.

The FR5’s simple, elegant design is complemented by its optional matching stand, which has an integrated wire management system and can be mass-loaded. The FR5 comes with magnetically detachable grilles.

The aspen FR5 will be available in August 2024 at a suggested retail price of US $3,499 per pair. The optional stands will be available at US $500 per pair.

