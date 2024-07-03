The Sweetwater Summer Software Sale is on!

The Sweetwater Summer Software Sale is a great time to find instrument and music software at a great price and it runs through July 22, 2024. If you’re a recording musician or even just a hobbyist, there’s something in this sale for everyone.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

We’ve rounded up some of our favorites for you to look over. Links for each are provided, but be sure to browse around the Sweetwater website, you just might find something else you’re interested in. All links are affiliate links and pricing and sales are accurate at the time of publishing. Sweetwater reserves the right to change any sale at any time. We are not responsible for their policies.

Sweetwater Summer Software Sale

Universal Audio Monsters of Compression Bundle: Sweetwater Exclusive — $99.99 (95% Off – Exclusively at Sweetwater, a $2,093.00 Value!) Purchase Link .

. Output Portal Granular FX Plug-in — $89.40 (Exclusive: 40% Off — Save $59.60!) Purchase Link .

. Output Everything Bundle — $509.40 (Exclusive: 40% Off — Save $339.60!) Purchase Link.

Output Substance Bass Engine Plug-in — $119.40 (Exclusive: 40% Off — Save $79.60!) Purchase Link .

. EastWest Hollywood TEC 3 Plug-in Bundle — $499 ($496.00 Off — Exclusively at Sweetwater!) Purchase Link .

. Minimal Audio Rift Distortion Plug-in — $90.30 ($38.70 Off!) Purchase Link .

. IK Multimedia T-RackS 5 MAX v2 Bundle — $49.99 (83% Off, a $250.00 Value!) Purchase Link .

. Toontrack EZbass Virtual Bass Guitar Software – $179 (Free EZ Bass MIDI Pack of your choice, a $29 Value!) Purchase Link.

What do you think of the Sweetwater Summer Software Sale? You may comment by using the social media buttons below. Share on your favorite social media site and tag us on Facebook, X, MeWe, and LinkedIn. Or join our Telegram channel here.



In some of our articles and especially in our reviews, you will find Amazon or other affiliate links. As Amazon Associates, we earn from qualifying purchases. Any other purchases you make through these links often result in a small amount being earned for the site and/or our writers. Techaeris often covers brand press releases. Doing this does not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. We provide the press release information for our audience to be informed and make their own decision on a purchase or not. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. For more information, you can read our full disclaimer.