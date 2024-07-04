New on Netflix July 5-11: The battle over Norway continues in the third season of “Vikings: Valhalla”

First off, hope you had a Happy Canada Day (for those of you in Canada) or are having/had a Happy 4th of July (for those of you in the US)! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies to the Netflix July 5 to 11th list. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Let’s check out the New on Netflix July 5 to 11th list which is headlined by the third season of Vikings: Valhalla in which the battle over Norway continues in the latest installment of the popular series.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in July. The following games are now available (unless otherwise noted) for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

The Case of the Golden Idol: Dive into the twisted mystery of a family’s cursed heirloom. Examine clues and use your powers of deduction to solve a series of grisly murders.

Cozy Grove Camp Spirit: Help ghostly bears find peace in this relaxing sequel to the beloved role-playing game where kindness rules and new friends, crafts and mysteries await.

Hearts: Play your hand carefully in this quintessential card game to avoid taking any tricks that include hearts — or collect them all to shoot the moon!

Netflix Stories: Perfect Match: Create your dream character, date anyone who catches your eye, and find love — or break hearts — in this game based on the hit Netflix reality show

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in July but not necessarily this week in the Netflix July 5 to 11th list, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

LALIGA: All Access (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This docuseries grants an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league — from triumphs during the game to tears off the pitch.

This docuseries grants an exclusive look into the acclaimed Spanish football league — from triumphs during the game to tears off the pitch. Simone Biles Rising (NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES): Follow gymnast Simone Biles as she balances her personal life, mental health journey, and training ahead of a highly anticipated return to the Olympics.

And now for the Netflix July 5 to 11th list:

July 5

Accepted 🇨🇦

Desperate Lies (NETFLIX SERIES): Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united — and her secrets hidden.

Due to a rare phenomenon, a woman finds herself pregnant with twins by two men. Over time, she strives to keep her family united — and her secrets hidden. Goyo (NETFLIX FILM): A young museum tour guide with autism falls in love with his older coworker and grapples with new, intense emotions.

A young museum tour guide with autism falls in love with his older coworker and grapples with new, intense emotions. The Imaginary (NETFLIX FAMILY): Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away.

Rudger, a made-up friend, gets separated from his best friend Amanda and must team up with lost Imaginaries to get back to her before he fades away. The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Season 3 🇺🇸

July 7

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Mitsuki’s Disappearance 🇨🇦

Boruto: Naruto the Movie

The Last: Naruto the Movie 🇺🇸

Road To Ninja: Naruto the Movie 🇺🇸

Mamma Mia! 🇨🇦

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again 🇨🇦

July 8

Bad Boys 🇺🇸

Bad Boys II 🇺🇸

Clueless 🇨🇦

July 9

The Boyfriend (NETFLIX SERIES): Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend.

Over the course of a month, a group of men live under one roof and run a coffee truck together to connect and hopefully meet their one true boyfriend. Hannah Berner: We Ride at Dawn (NETFLIX COMEDY): A new stand-up special from comedian Hannah Berner.

July 10

Eva Lasting: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Eva’s return sparks a new round of school debates, deep chats, dating dramas, magical moments of camaraderie — and endless hope for Camilo.

Eva’s return sparks a new round of school debates, deep chats, dating dramas, magical moments of camaraderie — and endless hope for Camilo. Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episode) ): In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first.

(new episode) In this season, singles, once engaged or married, explore new romantic possibilities and make deep connections without seeing each other first. Receiver (NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES): It’s been said that there’s no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL’s best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

It’s been said that there’s no more difficult position in the NFL than the quarterback. But throwing the pass is only half the story. Receiver follows five of the NFL’s best pass catchers throughout the 2023 season on and off the field: Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Sugar Rush: The Baking Point: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Ready, set, whisk! Emotions — and cakes — run high as six new teams whip up jaw-dropping culinary creations to wow the judges and take home the dough.

Ready, set, whisk! Emotions — and cakes — run high as six new teams whip up jaw-dropping culinary creations to wow the judges and take home the dough. Wild Wild Punjab (NETFLIX FILM): A group of drunk boys decide to avenge a friend’s breakup by crashing his ex’s wedding and achieve closure. What ensues is a bold and impromptu plan for a “breakup trip” leading to unforeseen adventures in this maze of a land called — Wild Wild Punjab!

July 11

Another Self: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): As they continue to explore their ancestral traumas, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla face life-altering decisions amid new beginnings in coastal Ayvalık.

As they continue to explore their ancestral traumas, Ada, Sevgi, and Leyla face life-altering decisions amid new beginnings in coastal Ayvalık. Vanished into the Night (NETFLIX FILM): A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house.

A father, immersed in a difficult divorce process, embarks on a dangerous mission when his children disappear from their isolated country house. Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people.

Seven years have passed. As Harald aspires to become King of Norway, Leif searches for the Golden Land and Freydis seeks a happy life for her people. Rhythm + Flow France: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)): New jury. New rules. Superstar judges SCH, SDM and Aya Nakamura shake it up in their quest to crown the new biggest name in French-language rap.

And there you have the New on Netflix July 5 to 11th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What will you be watching on the Netflix July 5 to 11th list this week? Will you be checking out Receiver, the third season of Vikings: Valhalla, or catching up on your backlog?