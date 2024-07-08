Looking for a Creative Cloud replacement? Creative software maker Affinity is offering everyone the opportunity to try its design, photo editing and page layout software for free for six months. This is a no — obligation free trial and you can go get it on the Affinity website at the link below.

As a user of all the Affinity apps, I can confidently say that I love this suite. It offers everything Adobe’s suite offers (for the most part), yet there is no subscription fee. What do you have to lose? Here’s what the press release had to say.

The no-obligation trial period is particularly aimed at users who want more time to migrate to Affinity from their current software.

To help customers make the change, Affinity is offering a comprehensive support program, including learning videos and tutorials by its in-house experts and other professionals who already use the award-winning software.

The free trial is offered on Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher on Mac, Windows PC and iPad. Those who download it are under no obligation to buy. For customers who want to make a purchase, the apps are currently available with a 50% discount until 15 August.

Affinity CEO Ashley Hewson says: “More people than ever are talking about the different creative software options available. And every day, thousands more designers, artists, and photographers take the decision to move to Affinity, joining the millions who already trusted our software for their everyday professional workflow over the last ten years.

“One of the things we hear from potential customers is that they would value having an extended period to run Affinity alongside their existing software, to get used to the differences and adapt their working methods.

“So we’re saying ‘try everything and pay nothing’ because we understand making a change can be a big step, particularly for busy professionals.

“Anyone who takes the trial is under absolutely no obligation to buy – in fact, we won’t even be taking payment details at that stage. We’re really excited about welcoming large numbers of users who’ve decided the time is right to make a change.”

