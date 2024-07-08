Cambridge Audio, the British music and audio pioneer, is excited to launch its first over-ear model in the award-winning Melomania wireless headphones’ series – Melomania P100. These are the first over-ears for Cambridge Audio and they look to be targeting the likes of Bang & Olufsen, Sennheiser, and Bowers & Wilkins.

The company says, “Melomania P100 builds on over 50 years of audio expertise and an unashamed passion for music to deliver truly emotive sound from meticulously tuned premium drivers and hi-fi-grade Class AB amplification.” Here’s what the press release had to say about these new ANC over ear headphones.

World-class 60-hour battery life (extending to 100 hours with noise-cancelling turned off) ensures that the effortlessly engaging listening experience could easily last a working week or a lengthy holiday.

“Melomania P100 is the closest you can get to a personal, portable Cambridge Audio hi-fi system. Our award-winning true wireless models gave our listeners an on-the-go entry to the Cambridge sound, but we wanted to offer music lovers a flagship over-ear option as well,” says James Johnson-Flint, owner of Cambridge Audio.

P100 joins the recently launched M100 true wireless earphones to form the new Melomania range for 2024. Key features include:

Signature Cambridge Audio sound reproduction from 40mm premium 3-layer Mylar drivers alongside hi-fi-grade Class AB amplification

Future proofed with cutting-edge aptX Lossless playback in CD quality, alongside codec support for SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive up to 24-bit/96kHZ

Up to 60 hours’ battery life (100 hours with ANC off) with fast charging to give an addition 2 hours of ANC-enabled use from 5 minutes of charge

Active Noise Cancellation with Transparency Mode for full versatility

7-band EQ adjustment, plus 6 EQ presets

Bluetooth 5.3

Gaming Mode for near-perfect screen/sound sync, for more than just music

User-replaceable battery and earcup pads

Choice of wired operation via USB-C to 3.5mm jack or USB-C to USB-C (both cables supplied)

Multipoint connectivity

Soft vegan leather and memory foam earpads, and luxuriously cushioned headband

Choice of beautifully on-trend white or stealthy black finishes

Audible feedback, guest-voiced by actor and musician Matt Berry (English language only)

Right out of the box, P100 is tuned to deliver the acclaimed Cambridge Audio sound – transparent and natural, taking you closer to the music without distorting it. But everyone is different, not just in their tastes, but in how they hear. That’s why P100 offers a full array of options to help you find the sound that suits you.

Within the Melomania Connect control app, audio can be personalized to the listener’s taste. A seven-band EQ can be used to tweak the sonics manually to an astoundingly precise degree, while six presets are offered tailored to multiple music genres.

P100 supports Gaming Mode, which ensures near-perfect screen/sound sync while playing the latest games, and can correct syncing issues with certain video content. Latency has been reduced to just 80ms.

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100 is available from July 2024 at cambridgeaudio.com and Amazon, priced at £229/€279/$279 and in a choice of white or black finishes.

