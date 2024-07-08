Samsung announces new BioActive Sensor for Galaxy Watch

Samsung is taking another step in digital health innovations with the announcement of a new BioActive Sensor, soon available on the Galaxy Watch. The company has been one of the few to challenge Apple with its smartwatch and it has done a very good job.

The new BioActive Sensor is supposed to bring even more features and usefulness to the Watch and here’s what the press release had to say about it.

The all-new BioActive Sensor is essential to bringing you better preventative health experiences on the next Galaxy Watch, with design improvements that enable even more precise health insights. Samsung engineers focused on three upgrades to the new sensor: enhancing the performance of light-receiving photodiodes, adding additional colors of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and arranging them optimally across the sensor.

Samsung more than doubled the performance of each photodiode, successfully decreasing the number needed to maintain capacity from eight to four. This redesign freed up additional space for the integration of a larger number and variety of LEDs and ensured their optimal placement across the sensor. The new sensor now includes Blue, Yellow, Violet and Ultraviolet LEDs in addition to an increased number of Green, Red and Infrared LEDs. With the integration and arrangement of these LEDs, photodiodes and specially designed photodiode, Samsung is taking innovation one step further and is now able to pursue unexplored aspects of health monitoring on wearables.

The optimal allocation of Green, Red and Infrared LEDs sets new standards in wearable technology by improving accuracy and enabling exceptional performance across a broad array of health metrics. This allows the new BioActive Sensor to more accurately measure health metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality, blood pressure,2 blood oxygen levels and stress levels.3 Even the measurement of heart rate during intensive workouts is 30% more accurate compared to its predecessor.

The more diverse colors of LEDs and newly designed photodiodes unlock new possibilities and empower you to better predict trends and take proactive steps for preventative care. The first of these features will be an advanced glycation end products (AGEs) index4 — an indicator of metabolic health and biological aging strongly influenced by overall lifestyle and dietary habits. Used as an insightful biomarker, this index provides a snapshot of your biological age to help you make more informed decisions about your wellness journey and work towards a healthier future. The addition of an AGEs index is just one of the many new advanced features planned for the next Galaxy Watch.

