Score some Synology deals on Prime Day

|
,

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, but you don’t always have to shop on Amazon to find deals. Synology has sent us their list of deals they intend to push from July 15–18. These deals can be found on the Synology Store, B&H Photo, and other outlets.

We’re keeping this post short and sweet and to the point. Below you will find all the Synology deals happening soon. Links to each retailer are there for your use. Prices and availability are subject to change and entirely up to the retailer and Synology. Prices are accurate from the press release given to us. Prices will not go into effect until the sales dates.

Synology July Sales

Promotion PeriodRetailerModelDiscount %Discounted Price and Link
July 15–18B&H PhotoDS223j20%$151.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS224+20%$239.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS923+20%$479.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
2 x HAT3310-12T10%$499.98 (PURCHASE LINK)
4 x HAT3310-12T15%$949.97 (PURCHASE LINK)
RT2600ac20%$119.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
RT6600ax (US)15%$254.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
Newegg USDS223j20%$151.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS224+20%$239.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS923+20%$479.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
2 x HAT3310-12T10%$499.98 (PURCHASE LINK)
4 x HAT3310-12T15%$949.97 (PURCHASE LINK)
Newegg CanadaDS223j20%$151.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS224+20%$239.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS923+20%$479.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
2 x HAT3310-12T10%$503.98 (PURCHASE LINK)
4 x HAT3310-12T15%$951.97 (PURCHASE LINK)
RT6600ax15%$254.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
Memory ExpressDS223j20%$151.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS224+20%$239.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS923+20%$479.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
2 x HAT3310-12T10%$503.98 (PURCHASE LINK)
4 x HAT3310-12T15%$951.97 (PURCHASE LINK)
RT6600ax15%$254.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
Canada ComputersDS223j20%$151.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS224+20%$239.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
DS923+20%$479.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
2 x HAT3310-12T10%$503.98 (PURCHASE LINK)
4 x HAT3310-12T15%$951.97 (PURCHASE LINK)
RT6600ax15%$254.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
Synology Store2 x HAT3310-12T10%$503.98 (PURCHASE LINK)
4 x HAT3310-12T15%$951.97 (PURCHASE LINK)
RT2600ac20%$119.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
RT6600ax (US)15%$254.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
BDS70-1T20%$95.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
BDS70-2T20%$159.99 (PURCHASE LINK)
BDS70-4T20%$239.99 (PURCHASE LINK)

